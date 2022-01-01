Menu

Agathe REGNIER-VIGOUROUX

Cannes

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Bliss Agency - Customer Relation Manager

    Cannes 2013 - 2014 Models & Hostesses for all types of events
    Customer Relations Manager
    Involved in the creation on the Company, recruitment & staff handling, research of potential clients, organization of the events, logistics (staff & equipment), billing & event customer satisfaction follow-up

  • MAELYS GROUP - Project Manager/ Freelance

    2011 - 2012 Freelance
    Hostesses/Models
    Providing hostesses for all type of events: special dinners, festivals, product launches, Congress & Conferences.
    Organization of the whole process (information, training, coaching, dress code, ethics, logistics,…).

  • Secret Garden/ Palmeraie Golf Palace and Resorts - Guest Relation Manager

    2009 - 2011 Private villas with butler service - Palmeraie Resorts Group (29 villas)
    Guest Relations Manager
    In charge of the coordination of all services to ensure quality service to VIP customers (reception, housekeeping, butler service, engineering).
    Responsible for the Front desk team (guest transfers, check-in, installation in the villa, information regarding restaurants, tours & excursions, Golf & billing).
    Manage all visits and tours of the property.

  • Sheraton Roissy Charles de Gaulle - Réceptionniste

    2008 - 2009 Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport hotel – 240 rooms & 12 suites (4 *)
    Receptionist
    In charge of all Front desk tasks (check-in, telephone service, information, billing).
    Responsible for the smooth handling of guests that require speedy & efficient service.
    Manage all types of complaints handling and last minute requests.

