Agathe REGNIER-VIGOUROUX

-
Bliss Agency
- Customer Relation Manager
Cannes
2013 - 2014
Models & Hostesses for all types of events
Customer Relations Manager
Involved in the creation on the Company, recruitment & staff handling, research of potential clients, organization of the events, logistics (staff & equipment), billing & event customer satisfaction follow-up
-
MAELYS GROUP
- Project Manager/ Freelance
2011 - 2012
Freelance
Hostesses/Models
Providing hostesses for all type of events: special dinners, festivals, product launches, Congress & Conferences.
Organization of the whole process (information, training, coaching, dress code, ethics, logistics,…).
-
Secret Garden/ Palmeraie Golf Palace and Resorts
- Guest Relation Manager
2009 - 2011
Private villas with butler service - Palmeraie Resorts Group (29 villas)
Guest Relations Manager
In charge of the coordination of all services to ensure quality service to VIP customers (reception, housekeeping, butler service, engineering).
Responsible for the Front desk team (guest transfers, check-in, installation in the villa, information regarding restaurants, tours & excursions, Golf & billing).
Manage all visits and tours of the property.
-
Sheraton Roissy Charles de Gaulle
- Réceptionniste
2008 - 2009
Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport hotel – 240 rooms & 12 suites (4 *)
Receptionist
In charge of all Front desk tasks (check-in, telephone service, information, billing).
Responsible for the smooth handling of guests that require speedy & efficient service.
Manage all types of complaints handling and last minute requests.