Agathe VANDERMEIR

-
FRENCH by Agathe
- Founder and School director
2014 - maintenant
FRENCH by Agathe is a new boutique French language school based in the heart of Mosman, Sydney Lower North Shore.
We specialise in delivering French language education to all age groups of all ability levels.
Our services include group classes and individual lessons for adults as well as tuition for all students studying for HSC and DELF examinations.
http://www.frenchbyagathe.com.au/
-
Wenona School
- French teaching Assistant
2014 - 2014
-
French Moments - Sydney, Australia
- Business Development Manager
2012 - 2014
- Head Teacher of all classes and courses.
- Responsible for the development and implementation of sales strategies. Managed all sales and marketing for new customers, customer service and administration.
- Direct management of the team, mentoring and line management. KPI to ensure classes and syllabus are being delivered effectively and to a high standard.
- Produced and executed regular customer communications strategy.
- Responsible for the growth of the business internationally and promotion of courses in Europe and across Australia.
- Create, develop and design customer events and activities in a variety of locations in Australia.
- Expanded and developed the company website, blog, facebook and twitter accounts, and other social networks.
-
French Moments, Sydney, Australia
- Communication and Marketing assistant
2012 - 2012
- Responsible for running and hosting cultural and social events.
- Assisted the development of marketing material such as flyers, postcards, business cards, and local marketing
- Involved in rebranding and developing the newly branded website using Wordpress
- Teaching a mixture of groups/private classes, children and adults
-
ALTERMUNDI, Paris, France
- Assistante marketing/communication
2011 - 2012
- Management of all the communication and marketing projects for the 8 shops in France including production and distribution of newsletters to customers, and customer events.
- Involved in the launch of a new shop in Paris including installation of materials, products, website and blog.
- Developed the company website, blog, facebook.
-
Editions de La Martinière, Paris, France
- Stagiaire service commercial/partenariat/vente directe
2010 - 2011
- Prospection, recherche de partenariats
- Sélection d'ouvrages pour les entreprises
- Gestion des commandes auteur et entreprises
- Création de supports de vente : présentation power point, maquette en blanc etc
- Organisation et participation à des salons de cadeaux d'affaires...
//
- Responsible for prospecting, research partners for new publishing projects,
- Responsible for the creation of sales materials including brochures for the sales team
- Involved in negotiating quotes and pricing for purchasing stock from new suppliers
- Involved in management of customer accounts, such as Chanel, Dior, Vuitton, Ritz Hotel, Veolia Environment, Accor Hotels group etc.