Agnès RABEUX

Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Compensation&Benefits
SIRH
Administration du personnel
Formation
Droit social
Recrutement
Organisation
Audit
Conseil

Entreprises

  • Kia Motors France - DRH- Human Resources & General Affairs General Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2013 - maintenant 99 employees in France (Hyundai Motors Group- 240 000 employees worldwide) -
    * Executive Committee member ;
    * Ability to deal with global and multicultural environment ;
    * Structuring organization and processes

    Management : 5 collaborators

    HR : Mix of operational (entire scope of HR) and strategic HR missions
    * Business Partner`s role : accompany company growth and Top Management in adapting people and organization ;
    * Set suitable career development plan and compensation scheme to develop juniors and retain performers or experts ;
    * Built training plan to enable employees to reach goals, efficiency & performance ;
    * Listen to managers' needs carefully to recruit proper collaborators ;
    * Deal with Top Management but also Headquarter requests and reporting (Korea and European HQ) ;
    * Build HR master plan (1 year and 3 years strategic plan)

    GA : 3 buildings to manage (head office - training center & a dealership)

  • Japan Tobacco International - Human Resources Manager

    2008 - 2013 280 employees in France (JTI - 24 000 employees worldwide) -
    Main Brands : Camel, Winston, Benson & Hedges
    * Full scope of HR handling in a structured and international company

    * Management : a Payroll Manager , an HR Officer & an HR Assistant

    * Compensation & Benefits
    * Provide proper compensation and payroll
    management with the completed job analysis reports
    * Drawing up of a «Bilan Social ndividualisé »
    (overview of all compensation and benefits items allowed by the Company)

    * Personnel Administration and Payroll ;
    * Supply proper personnel administration system to
    assemble both the management and worker requirements

    * Talent :
    * Implementation of the evaluation , succession and
    talent matrix tool


    * Relation with Unions ;
    * Prepare all mandatory meetings (Work Council, -Environment, Health and Security Committee, Time Work commission).

    * Disciplinary aspects ;
    * Dealing and advising on disciplinary and grievance procedures

    * HRIS ;
    * Implementation of a new payroll and time software ;
    * Launch of new version of SAP HR (personnel administration, Compensation, Benefits and Talent) ;
    * End users support and advice

    * Merge experience
    * Employees integration
    * Culture change

  • ADI Alternative & Derivative Investments - RRH

    2004 - 2008 Human Resources Manager
    Asset Management

     HR Department setting up
     Management : one HR Assistant
     Setting up of procedures (leaves, evaluation documents ..)
     Implementation of HR Software
     Recruitment
    - conducted interviews for front, middle & back office (10-15 recruitments per year)
     Training : creation of a real training policy, management of the training budget
     Labor law aspects
    - Suggested suitable resolutions regarding employee relations problems
     Personnel Administration

  • URSSAF - Controller

    Montreuil 1998 - 2004 * Expert in compensation and social contributions and labor law
    * Control of Social Security Contributions : convincing power & audit skills development

  • URSSAF - Agent de recouvrement

    Montreuil 1997 - 1997 tax administration/collector
    URSSAF de Côte d'Or

Formations

