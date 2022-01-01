Agnès RABEUX

Mes compétences :
Compensation&Benefits
SIRH
Administration du personnel
Formation
Droit social
Recrutement
Organisation
Audit
Conseil
Entreprises
Kia Motors France
- DRH- Human Resources & General Affairs General Manager
Rueil-Malmaison2013 - maintenant99 employees in France (Hyundai Motors Group- 240 000 employees worldwide) -
* Executive Committee member ;
* Ability to deal with global and multicultural environment ;
* Structuring organization and processes
Management : 5 collaborators
HR : Mix of operational (entire scope of HR) and strategic HR missions
* Business Partner`s role : accompany company growth and Top Management in adapting people and organization ;
* Set suitable career development plan and compensation scheme to develop juniors and retain performers or experts ;
* Built training plan to enable employees to reach goals, efficiency & performance ;
* Listen to managers' needs carefully to recruit proper collaborators ;
* Deal with Top Management but also Headquarter requests and reporting (Korea and European HQ) ;
* Build HR master plan (1 year and 3 years strategic plan)
GA : 3 buildings to manage (head office - training center & a dealership)
Japan Tobacco International
- Human Resources Manager
2008 - 2013280 employees in France (JTI - 24 000 employees worldwide) -
Main Brands : Camel, Winston, Benson & Hedges
* Full scope of HR handling in a structured and international company
* Management : a Payroll Manager , an HR Officer & an HR Assistant
* Compensation & Benefits
* Provide proper compensation and payroll
management with the completed job analysis reports
* Drawing up of a «Bilan Social ndividualisé »
(overview of all compensation and benefits items allowed by the Company)
* Personnel Administration and Payroll ;
* Supply proper personnel administration system to
assemble both the management and worker requirements
* Talent :
* Implementation of the evaluation , succession and
talent matrix tool
* Relation with Unions ;
* Prepare all mandatory meetings (Work Council, -Environment, Health and Security Committee, Time Work commission).
* Disciplinary aspects ;
* Dealing and advising on disciplinary and grievance procedures
* HRIS ;
* Implementation of a new payroll and time software ;
* Launch of new version of SAP HR (personnel administration, Compensation, Benefits and Talent) ;
* End users support and advice
2008 - 2013 Human Resources Manager
280 employees in France (JTI - 24 000 employees worldwide) – Tobacco industry
Main Brands : Camel, Winston, Benson & Hedges
Full scope of HR handling in a structured and international company
Management : a Payroll Manager , an HR Officer & an HR Assistant
Compensation & Benefits
-Provide proper compensation and payroll management with the completed job analysis reports
- Drawing up of a «Bilan Social Individualisé » (overview of all compensation and benefits items allowed by the Company)
Personnel Administration and Payroll
- Supply proper personnel administration system to assemble both the management and worker requirements
Talent :
- Implementation of the evaluation , succession and talent matrix tool
Relation with Unions
- Prepare all mandatory meetings (Work Council, –Environment, Health and Security Committee, Time Work commission).
Disciplinary aspects
- Dealing and advising on disciplinary and grievance procedures
HRIS
- Implementation of a new payroll and time software
- Launch of new version of SAP HR (personnel administration, Compensation, Benefits and Talent)
- End users support and advice
Merge experience
- Employees integration & Culture change
ADI Alternative & Derivative Investments
- RRH
2004 - 2008 Human Resources Manager
Asset Management
HR Department setting up
Management : one HR Assistant
Setting up of procedures (leaves, evaluation documents ..)
Implementation of HR Software
Recruitment
- conducted interviews for front, middle & back office (10-15 recruitments per year)
Training : creation of a real training policy, management of the training budget
Labor law aspects
- Suggested suitable resolutions regarding employee relations problems
Personnel Administration
ADI Alternative Investments
- Human Resources Manager
2004 - 2008 * Management : one HR Assistant ;
* Setting up of procedures (leaves, evaluation documents ..) ;
* Implementation of HR Software
* Recruitment ;
* conducted interviews for front, middle & back office (10-15 recruitments per year) ;
* Training : creation of a real training policy, management of the training budget ;
* Labor law aspects ;
* Suggested suitable resolutions regarding employee relations problems ;
* Personnel Administration
URSSAF
- Controller
Montreuil1998 - 2004* Expert in compensation and social contributions and labor law
* Control of Social Security Contributions : convincing power & audit skills development
URSSAF URSSAF de Paris – région parisienne.
- Inspecteur
1997 - 2004URSSAF de Paris – région parisienne.
Expert in compensation and social contributions and labor law
Control of Social Security Contributions : convincing power & audit skills development
URSSAF
- Agent de recouvrement
Montreuil1997 - 1997tax administration/collector
URSSAF de Côte d'Or