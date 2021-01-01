Menu

Ahmed CHARAI

MOSCOU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Project management
Consulting
Finance

Entreprises

  • Union Européenne - OIM - Interprète

    2015 - maintenant

  • TheTimeGroup - Business development director

    2014 - 2014 www.thetimegroup.ru/www.whyinvest.ru
    - Recruitment (finding specialists for company and providing them the work place according the Russian Federation Labour Code )
    -Content management of the company website and marketing compaign
    -Conducting meetings with potential partners and service providers
    -Negotiation and signing of new business terms and contracts with local and offshore partners

  • PFS international - Financial consultant

    2012 - 2014
    Meeting clients and prospects (Russian nationals and expatriates)
    NLP training and conflict management
    Negotiation with product and service providers
    Reviewing financial investment with existing Clients
    Financial reporting
    Attending international fairs and networking events to introduce the company

  • Ona Group - Maintenance

    paris 2012 - 2012

  • Ona Group - Stagiaire

    paris 2011 - 2011

  • Direct Assurance - Conseiller en assurance

    Nanterre 2010 - 2011

Formations

  • Pushkin State Russian Language Institute (Moscou)

    Moscou 2014 - 2015

  • Université Ibn Tofail (Kénitra)

    Kénitra 2010 - 2012 Master

    Project management

  • Université Ibn Tofail (Kénitra)

    Kénitra 2006 - 2010 Bachelor

    Marketing management

