Aicha LAHLOU

Created in Morocco in 2008, MS Health is a CRO (Contract Research Organization) specialized in Clinical research and Epidemiology.
Our 3 poles of competences enable MS Health to meet your expectations in order to conduct your Health researches within the North Africa region, according to the international recommendations ICH-GCP and local regulatory requirements.
For more information, visit our websiteArray or send us an email mshealth@mshealth.ma
Best regards,
Aïcha Lahlou
Mes compétences :
Épidémiologie
Logistique
Maroc
Recherche
Recherche clinique
Santé
Pas de formation renseignée