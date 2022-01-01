Aicha LAHLOU

Created in Morocco in 2008, MS Health is a CRO (Contract Research Organization) specialized in Clinical research and Epidemiology.



Our 3 poles of competences enable MS Health to meet your expectations in order to conduct your Health researches within the North Africa region, according to the international recommendations ICH-GCP and local regulatory requirements.



For more information, visit our websiteArray or send us an email mshealth@mshealth.ma



Best regards,

Aïcha Lahlou



Mes compétences :

Épidémiologie

Logistique

Maroc

Recherche

Recherche clinique

Santé