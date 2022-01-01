Menu

Aicha LAHLOU

RABAT

En résumé

Created in Morocco in 2008, MS Health is a CRO (Contract Research Organization) specialized in Clinical research and Epidemiology.

Our 3 poles of competences enable MS Health to meet your expectations in order to conduct your Health researches within the North Africa region, according to the international recommendations ICH-GCP and local regulatory requirements.

For more information, visit our websiteArray or send us an email mshealth@mshealth.ma

Best regards,
Aïcha Lahlou

Mes compétences :
Épidémiologie
Logistique
Maroc
Recherche
Recherche clinique
Santé

Entreprises

  • MS Health (CRO) - Directrice

    2008 - maintenant

  • Cerimedical - Chef de projet épidémiologie

    Tunis 2005 - 2008

  • Laboratoires Mayoly Spindler - Chef de projet clinique

    Chatou 2002 - 2005

  • Laboratoire Pfizer - Chef de Projet

    1999 - 2001

Formations

