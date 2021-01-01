Retail
Akram KCHAOU
Akram KCHAOU
LE HAVRE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Project Management
Ingénierie Electrique
Planification
NORTHEN
- Chef d'Entreprise - Co Fondateur
2016 - maintenant
Exxonmobil
- Project Manager
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2012 - 2016
Schneider Electric
- Export Project Manager / Business Development
Rueil Malmaison
2009 - 2012
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Mines De St Etienne - ISTP
St Etienne
2009 - 2012
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
2008 - 2009
Licence Charge d'affaires en Ingénierie Électrique
Alexandre HUCK
Arnaud ALLIGNER
Baptiste SIPION
Djanet CHOUKRI-BOUZIANI
Jérémy GAGLIO
Marwa BEL ABED
Pierre RIGAUX
Sébastien PROTAIS
Yassin TELALI