Akram MAHJOUBI

  • NOVATION CITY "Pole de compétitivité de Sousse"
  • Directeur des projets

SOUSSE / TUNISIE

En résumé

*/ Understanding of engineering and design principles.
*/ Experience of computer-assisted design software i.e. 3D CAD : CATIA , SOLIDWORKS , AUTOCAD
*/ Experience of tolerance analysis and manufacturing drawings.
*/ Comfortable working on numerous, smaller size pieces of work.
*/ Ability to operate under pressure and respect deadlines.
*/ Able to prioritize tasks and workloads in order of importance.
*/ Experience in the project and team management.

Competencies, availability and adaptability are the basis of my engagement.

Mes compétences :
Design outillage industrie et aéronautique
CAD ( CATIAV5 , SOLIDWORKS, AUTOCAD)
Développement produit (caoutchouc/métal)
Etude système vibratoire
Stress analysis
Design produit Composite
Gestion de projet
MAnagement d'equipe
Coaching

Entreprises

  • NOVATION CITY "Pole de compétitivité de Sousse" - Directeur des projets

    Direction générale | SOUSSE / TUNISIE 2018 - maintenant Stratégie d’entreprise :
     Elaborer et exécuter le plan stratégique à long terme du projet d’immobilisations
     Elaborer et gérer les budgets d’investissement
     Elaborer des plans d’affaires annuels pour les projets d’immobilisations et assurer l’atteinte des objectifs
    financiers et stratégiques
    Gestion des actifs
     Gérer et surveiller en permanence la performance des projets d’immobilisations pour identifier les écarts
    de performance en temps opportun, les ressources et actions requises.
     Contrôler les activités globales d’exécution du projet (participer aux études de faisabilité, superviser la
    planification de projets, contrôler le processus d’appel d’offres, approuver les paiements d’étape)
     Contribuer à l’identification des opportunités d’amélioration continue des systèmes, politiques, processus
    et pratiques.
     Rendre compte à la direction générale et au conseil d’administration de l’avancement des activités par
    rapport aux plans d’affaires, aux opportunités, aux défis et problèmes rencontrés.
     Piloter le Facility Management (Assurances d’exploitation, sécurité/sureté des 3 sites, Entretien des zones
    et des équipements...).
    Résultats :
     Méthode de management via des comités décisionnelles mis en place (CODIR, Cellule marketing
    stratégique, Revue commercial, revue technique …).
     ERP implémenté et Système d’information, sécurisé et mis à niveau.
     242 Hectares aménagés et 12000 m² bâtis (budget global de 80 Millions de dinars).
     Création d’une filiale « centre d’excellence en industrie 4.0 » avec le soutien de la GIZ et l’AFD.
     Système de sécurité intégrale intelligent mis en place (budget globale de 2.5 Millions de dinars).
     Station photovoltaïque de puissance 2MWc en cours d’exécution (Budget globale de 6 Millions de
    dinars).
     Un projet de filiale spécialisée dans les services de facilities en cours de modelage

  • Delta Developpement - TUNISIA - Managing Director

    Direction générale | TUNIS / TUNISIE 2015 - 2018 Missions :
     Restructurer l’entreprise, en vue d’améliorer l’organisation et le système de pilotage.
     Piloter en autonomie le site, sur les aspects juridique, financier et social.
     Piloter et suivre les équipes techniques dans leurs missions
     Mener des études de développements produits, si nécessaire (sous SOLIDEDGE).
    Résultats :
     Méthode de management décentralisée et transversale.
    Système de suivi et de management de la qualité mis en place (indicateurs, procédures, outils de suivi,
    tableau de bord …)
     Résultat d’exploitation positif pour les exercices 2015, 2016 et 2017.
     Plan stratégique de développement de l’entreprise, pour les 5 années qui suivent 2017 et démarrage du
    processus de certification ISO9001.

  • Hutchinson - Design Engineering Leader

    SOUSSE / TUNISIE 2014 - 2015 Responsable de la gestion des activités et des ressources de l’unité de développement mécanique Hutchinson-Tunisie

    Produits (aerospace & industry):
    */ Développement de produits d'isolation vibratoire ,Thermique et résistance au choc
    */ Développement de produits composites.
    */ Conception d'outillage (Test et Production)

    Worldwide collaboration: France (06 sites), Germany (01 site)

  • Hutchinson - Antivibration industry, railway and marine development Engineer

    SOUSSE / TUNISIE 2009 - 2013 Piloter des projets technique de la phase d’expression des besoins jusqu’à la mise en place.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Monastir - ENIM (Tunisie)

    Tunisie 2001 - 2004 ingenieur mécanique

Réseau

