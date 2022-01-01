Akram MAHJOUBI

*/ Understanding of engineering and design principles.
*/ Experience of computer-assisted design software i.e. 3D CAD : CATIA , SOLIDWORKS , AUTOCAD
*/ Experience of tolerance analysis and manufacturing drawings.
*/ Comfortable working on numerous, smaller size pieces of work.
*/ Ability to operate under pressure and respect deadlines.
*/ Able to prioritize tasks and workloads in order of importance.
*/ Experience in the project and team management.
Competencies, availability and adaptability are the basis of my engagement.
Mes compétences :
Design outillage industrie et aéronautique
CAD ( CATIAV5 , SOLIDWORKS, AUTOCAD)
Développement produit (caoutchouc/métal)
Etude système vibratoire
Stress analysis
Design produit Composite
Gestion de projet
MAnagement d'equipe
Coaching