Working experience, mainly in IT being part and leading diverse teams (Software Developers, Software Testers, Marketing and Sales).



I am interest in customer relationship, human interactions, Innovation and New Technologies. A true gadgets and software geek!



I hold a Master Degree in Finance (Algeria), and now I'm diving into the academic world of Global Innovation Management as well as executing an innovative B2B event concept.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Agile

Formation