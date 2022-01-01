Menu

Alain CLERGEOT

PARIS

Santé

Entreprises

  • Nuron Bioetch SAS - General Manager

    2014 - maintenant Nuron Biotech is developing novel biologics and vaccines for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative and infectious diseases.
    Our team of industry veterans is advancing products that meet unmet medical needs for patients around the globe. Our lead drug candidate, RELONSIV™ (interferon beta-1b) is a new chemical entity currently in Phase 3 for patients with multiple sclerosis.
    Nuron’s vaccine brands include Meningitec™ and HibTITER®.

  • Nuron Biotech - Country Manager France

    2013 - maintenant

  • AC-CA - Consultancy in Life Sciences

    2011 - 2013 Strategic Consulting: operational change, business development, marketing and sales.

  • Chugai Pharma Marketing Ltd. - Managing Director

    2008 - 2011 Responsible of Chugai’s business activities throughout Europe (Chugai Pharma U.K. Ltd., Chugai Pharma MarketingLtd. Germany Branch, and Chugai Pharma France S.A.S., based respectively in the United Kingdom, Germany and France).

  • Chugai Pharma France - Président

    2001 - 2011

  • Chugai Pharma Marketing - French branch - General Manager

    1998 - 2001

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb - Director - Oncology Business Unit

    Rueil-Malmaison cedex 1994 - 1998

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb - Medical Director (Anti- Infectious & Cardiovascular

    Rueil-Malmaison cedex 1991 - 1994

  • Squibb Laboratories - Clinical Development Group manager

    1987 - 1991

  • Schering-Plough - Export Deputy Medical Director

    Hérouville-Saint-Clair 1985 - 1987

