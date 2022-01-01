Alain CLERGEOT

-
Nuron Bioetch SAS
- General Manager
2014 - maintenant
Nuron Biotech is developing novel biologics and vaccines for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative and infectious diseases.
Our team of industry veterans is advancing products that meet unmet medical needs for patients around the globe. Our lead drug candidate, RELONSIV™ (interferon beta-1b) is a new chemical entity currently in Phase 3 for patients with multiple sclerosis.
Nuron’s vaccine brands include Meningitec™ and HibTITER®.
-
Nuron Biotech
- Country Manager France
2013 - maintenant
-
AC-CA
- Consultancy in Life Sciences
2011 - 2013
Strategic Consulting: operational change, business development, marketing and sales.
-
Chugai Pharma Marketing Ltd.
- Managing Director
2008 - 2011
Responsible of Chugai’s business activities throughout Europe (Chugai Pharma U.K. Ltd., Chugai Pharma MarketingLtd. Germany Branch, and Chugai Pharma France S.A.S., based respectively in the United Kingdom, Germany and France).
-
Chugai Pharma France
- Président
2001 - 2011
-
Chugai Pharma Marketing - French branch
- General Manager
1998 - 2001
-
Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Director - Oncology Business Unit
Rueil-Malmaison cedex
1994 - 1998
-
Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Medical Director (Anti- Infectious & Cardiovascular
Rueil-Malmaison cedex
1991 - 1994
-
Squibb Laboratories
- Clinical Development Group manager
1987 - 1991
-
Schering-Plough
- Export Deputy Medical Director
Hérouville-Saint-Clair
1985 - 1987