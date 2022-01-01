Alain DIEUDONNÉ

-
PragMaTIC (JC Partners sàrl)
- Gérant indépendant
2014 - maintenant
Management:
- ICT
- Projets
- Sourcing
- Finance
- Sélections sur base de critères factuels
Pour redynamiser vos équipes
Pour faciliter la mise en place de modèles financiers
Pour vous aider à la sélection des meilleurs prestataires
Pour rendre votre société efficace et efficiente afin de lui assurer un avenir plein de promesses.
Pour vous faciliter la vie
-
DemetsHeuskin
- Directeur des Opérations - Conseil - Partenaire
Windhof
2013 - 2014
Demets&Heuskin is an Education and Consultancy Company focusing on Value by Service. Successful companies trespass the level of delivering the correct products, these deliver also the corresponding services which creates higher value, for the client, for the shareholder and for the community.
Our intervention domains are varied in their practical work-out. Whenever a company has issues with its clients, its users, service strategy, roll-out, effectiveness or efficiency, we surely can apply our tangible service capabilities analysis and help with concrete and realistic advice on both quick wins and structural improvement.
Consulting Services cover:
- Service Strategy
- Service Sourcing
- Service Optimization
- Business Information Management (IT Services)
- Operational Excellence
- HR
Training Services cover these expertise domains, with standard courses, calendar courses, customized education solutions, coaching and business simulations.
D&H Academy is also accredited in Lean Six Sigma, ITIL, PRINCE2, PMI, COBIT, ISO/IEC20000.
-
DH-Academy
- Directeur Opérations - Formation - Partenaire
Windhof
2013 - 2014
La force de combiner la formation et le conseil
D&H Academy fait partie de Demets&Heuskin, le cabinet de conseils ayant une solide réputation en Europe et ailleurs. Nous croyons fortement en la force d'engager des managers expérimentés et des conseillers dans les voies de développement des compétences
Des formations basées sur une expérience de terrain
D&H Academy ne recrute que des consultants avec une expérience de terrain reconnue. Ainsi nous garantissons que nos formations ne développeront pas seulement les connaissances, mais qu'elles joueront un rôle important dans le travail sur un élément de performance clé: la compétence.
Flexibilité avec qualité garantie
le développement de compétences doit être aligné aux besoins réels d'une organisation et de l'individu. En plus de cela, les formations nécessitent un effort énorme, ce qui ne laisse pas de place à l'improvisation. D&H Academy a développé son portefeuille de cours de manière modulaire, avec beaucoup de matériel de cours accrédités. Ceci nous permet de combiner différents modules afin de fournir l'outil de formation parfait, tout en garantissant de disposer d'un matériel de cours et d'un formateur accrédités.
Nous ne commercialisons pas seulement des formations, mais nous proposons un développement de compétences
D&H Academy est bien plus qu'une grande surface de formations! Dès le premier contact, nous essayons de comprendre vos besoins organisationnels afin de mieux vous conseiller sur la meilleure approche possible. C'est en effet beaucoup plus qu'un cours standard. Chez D&H Academy, nous sommes capables de vous conseiller sur base de notre exéprience dans des organisation en forte évolution. Aussi, nous sommes organisés de manière à vous fournir le développement de compétences qui correspond parfaitement à vos besoins... et la plupart du temps avec un investissement faible de votre côté avec des résultats beaucoup plus visibles et précis.
Spécialités:
- Strategie
- Operations
- RH
- Sourcing - Demand Management Organization (D.M.O.)
- Gestion des Risques M_o_R (Management of Risk)
- Gestion et modélisation des processus
- Prince2
- IT Governance - COBIT 5
- ITIL (Foundation and Capabilities)
- ICT
- Contact
- Convince
- Motivate
Interests:
- Hermès
- SCRUM
-
NPG Wealth Management
- Responsable du département administratif - Assurance-vie Fonds Dédiés
2010 - 2013
Operation Department manager for insurance companies focusing on Wealth Management regarding High Net Worth Individual (client with more than 1.000.000 EUR), I have to deal with multi lingual teams, multi markets (mainly Europe), multi systems and multi legal authorities (from Luxembourg to Ireland, Bermuda, Gibraltar…). I started as interim manager before being promoted to a permanent position. Position with daily relationships with Custodian banks, Investments Managers, external Sales, CAA (with circulars on insurance rules o respect) and busy with reclaim of withholding tax as well as team coordination to prioritize tasks on Operations, Audits, HR, IT, Unlisted Equities, Projects and reporting.
I have to focus mainly on the team motivation (14 people), reporting, process improvement, trends - key figures and the project management. Systems used: Navision, Globus/T24, Bizagi (BPM) and MS Office Pro as well as a timesheet system (Hourguard).
A specific focus was done on the increase of the efficiency (from 15 to 25%) and the increase of the Quality of Service.
This doesn’t prevent the team from deploying and absorb new attractive products, from writing procedures and work instructions without increasing the staff.
Daily relationship with auditors, Compliance, Tax & Legal, Sales, Risk Management, Finance and Head Of.
Member of the Group strategic team.
-
NPG Wealth Management
- Disaster recovery Manager
2010 - 2010
Requested in emergency by the Executive Committee to provide an operational and relevant DRP. Initial estimation was €50K externalized within 6 months. I did it within 45 days.
Requested by the COO in emergency to provide a detailed budget regarding the 3 departments reporting to him (around 100 people including ICT). Done within 30 days.
-
NPG Wealth Management
- Interim Manager d'une équipe de gestion des contrats d'assurance-vie branche 23
2009 - 2010
Requested by the COO to work as Interim Manager due to the departure of several key people in the team.
Objectives reached: team motivation (10 people), daily back log statistics and automation of insurance contracts transfer. Systems used: AS/400, Web workflow, Filenet, Business Object XI and MS office Pro.
-
NPG Wealth Management
- Process and Project Manager
2008 - 2009
Requested by the COO to optimize the process to manage transactions requests for our Swedish market.
Objectives reached with combination of Gibraltar, Luxembourg and Sweden teams using Prince2, MS Project, VPC, Web workflow and Filenet. ROI around €1 million
Requested by the COO to prepare the future development of the Group with describing in details most of the process used across the different departments.
Full initial objectives not reached and so limited to high and middle level description (Ms Visio). Due diligence on a potential new company to join the Group focusing on a full conversion from paper to Electronic Document Management (EDM) through full scanning. Department Operations process optimization (AS-IS, TO-BE, KPIs, Timeline)
Extra tasks like Due Diligence on potential companies to integrate into the Group.
-
FINB
- COO like
2008 - 2008
Membre du comité de Direction
Mise en évidence des process
Contrôle Budgétaire
Automatisation de la gestion des commissions
Amélioration de la sécurité
Management de la mise en place de l'applicatif métier
-
FinAdmin
- IT Manager
2007 - 2007
Acquisition and integration of Financial companies.
Activité de Back Office (Admin) pour les sociétés Financières (Fin).
-
NGS (Groupe Nationwide)
- IT Manager
1999 - 2006
IT Manager
responsable de
- Infrastructure
- Sécurité
- Budget IT
- Achats IT
- Réseau IT
- Systèmes It
- Exploitation
- Helpdesk
Plusieurs projets dont:
- VOIP européens
- Déménagements
- Virtualisation des servers
- Réduction par 2 des coûts opérationnels
- Mise en place d'un méthodologie de projets basée sur Prince
- Adapatation du service selon ITIL (depuis fin 2003)
-
ING
- Développeur Financier
1998 - 1999
Adaptation des programmes oracle pour les rendre compatible à l'Euro.
Développement IT de différentes applications pour le service comptabilité (bilan journalier, bilan mensuel, contrôles...)
-
Caisse privée Banque (groupe ING)
- Responsable Systèmes - Réseau - Bureautique
1994 - 1998
Responsable du Contrôle de gestion (1.5 années)
Responsable Réseau-Bureautique-Systèmes-Sécurité (2.5 ans)
-
CEL (Groupe ING)
- Contrôleur de Gestion
1993 - 1994
Membre de l'équipe de contrôle de gestion.
Responsable technique
Mise en place d'un système d'executive Information System (OLAP)
-
PME Informatique
- Technico-Commercial
1992 - 1993
Technique: Développeur Clipper + application graphique pour électricien
Comemrcial: Vente de matériel et de software (salons + porte à porte)
-
Service militaire
- Développeur informatique
1991 - 1992