Menu

Alain DIEUDONNÉ

PÉTANGE

En résumé

Manager de Transition avec plus de 20 ans d'expérience.

Notre service principal:
- rendre la motivation à vos équipes (Coaching)
- aider à la mise en place de projets complexes (PMO - Prince2)
- améliorer la gestion de vos services informatiques (Expert ITIL)
- mettre en place des modèles financiers pragmatiques et adéquats pour toutes les parties prenantes
- sélectionner les interlocuteurs qui vous rendront plus efficace et plus efficient

Spécialités:
- Stratégie
- Operations
- Projets
- ICT
- Contact
- Convaincre
- Motiver
- Trouver les causes profondes

Mes compétences :
Process
ITIL
Prince2
Management
BPM
Golf
Stratégie d'entreprise
DMO
Formation
Consultant
Lean Six Sigma
Sourcing

Entreprises

  • PragMaTIC (JC Partners sàrl) - Gérant indépendant

    2014 - maintenant Management:
    - ICT
    - Projets
    - Sourcing
    - Finance
    - Sélections sur base de critères factuels

    Pour redynamiser vos équipes
    Pour faciliter la mise en place de modèles financiers
    Pour vous aider à la sélection des meilleurs prestataires
    Pour rendre votre société efficace et efficiente afin de lui assurer un avenir plein de promesses.

    Pour vous faciliter la vie

  • DemetsHeuskin - Directeur des Opérations - Conseil - Partenaire

    Windhof 2013 - 2014 Demets&Heuskin is an Education and Consultancy Company focusing on Value by Service. Successful companies trespass the level of delivering the correct products, these deliver also the corresponding services which creates higher value, for the client, for the shareholder and for the community.
    Our intervention domains are varied in their practical work-out. Whenever a company has issues with its clients, its users, service strategy, roll-out, effectiveness or efficiency, we surely can apply our tangible service capabilities analysis and help with concrete and realistic advice on both quick wins and structural improvement.

    Demets&Heuskin is an Education and Consultancy Company focusing on Value by Service. Successful companies trespass the level of delivering the correct products, these deliver also the corresponding services which creates higher value, for the client, for the shareholder and for the community.
    Our intervention domains are varied in their practical work-out. Whenever a company has issues with its clients, its users, service strategy, roll-out, effectiveness or efficiency, we surely can apply our tangible service capabilities analysis and help with concrete and realistic advice on both quick wins and structural improvement.

    Consulting Services cover:
    - Service Strategy
    - Service Sourcing
    - Service Optimization
    - Business Information Management (IT Services)
    - Operational Excellence
    - HR

    Training Services cover these expertise domains, with standard courses, calendar courses, customized education solutions, coaching and business simulations.

    D&H Academy is also accredited in Lean Six Sigma, ITIL, PRINCE2, PMI, COBIT, ISO/IEC20000.

  • DH-Academy - Directeur Opérations - Formation - Partenaire

    Windhof 2013 - 2014 La force de combiner la formation et le conseil
    D&H Academy fait partie de Demets&Heuskin, le cabinet de conseils ayant une solide réputation en Europe et ailleurs. Nous croyons fortement en la force d'engager des managers expérimentés et des conseillers dans les voies de développement des compétences
    Des formations basées sur une expérience de terrain
    D&H Academy ne recrute que des consultants avec une expérience de terrain reconnue. Ainsi nous garantissons que nos formations ne développeront pas seulement les connaissances, mais qu'elles joueront un rôle important dans le travail sur un élément de performance clé: la compétence.
    Flexibilité avec qualité garantie
    le développement de compétences doit être aligné aux besoins réels d'une organisation et de l'individu. En plus de cela, les formations nécessitent un effort énorme, ce qui ne laisse pas de place à l'improvisation. D&H Academy a développé son portefeuille de cours de manière modulaire, avec beaucoup de matériel de cours accrédités. Ceci nous permet de combiner différents modules afin de fournir l'outil de formation parfait, tout en garantissant de disposer d'un matériel de cours et d'un formateur accrédités.
    Nous ne commercialisons pas seulement des formations, mais nous proposons un développement de compétences
    D&H Academy est bien plus qu'une grande surface de formations! Dès le premier contact, nous essayons de comprendre vos besoins organisationnels afin de mieux vous conseiller sur la meilleure approche possible. C'est en effet beaucoup plus qu'un cours standard. Chez D&H Academy, nous sommes capables de vous conseiller sur base de notre exéprience dans des organisation en forte évolution. Aussi, nous sommes organisés de manière à vous fournir le développement de compétences qui correspond parfaitement à vos besoins... et la plupart du temps avec un investissement faible de votre côté avec des résultats beaucoup plus visibles et précis.

    Spécialités:
    - Strategie
    - Operations
    - RH
    - Sourcing - Demand Management Organization (D.M.O.)
    - Gestion des Risques M_o_R (Management of Risk)
    - Gestion et modélisation des processus
    - Prince2
    - IT Governance - COBIT 5
    - ITIL (Foundation and Capabilities)
    - ICT
    - Contact
    - Convince
    - Motivate

    Interests:
    - Hermès
    - SCRUM

  • NPG Wealth Management - Responsable du département administratif - Assurance-vie Fonds Dédiés

    2010 - 2013 Operation Department manager for insurance companies focusing on Wealth Management regarding High Net Worth Individual (client with more than 1.000.000 EUR), I have to deal with multi lingual teams, multi markets (mainly Europe), multi systems and multi legal authorities (from Luxembourg to Ireland, Bermuda, Gibraltar…). I started as interim manager before being promoted to a permanent position. Position with daily relationships with Custodian banks, Investments Managers, external Sales, CAA (with circulars on insurance rules o respect) and busy with reclaim of withholding tax as well as team coordination to prioritize tasks on Operations, Audits, HR, IT, Unlisted Equities, Projects and reporting.
    I have to focus mainly on the team motivation (14 people), reporting, process improvement, trends - key figures and the project management. Systems used: Navision, Globus/T24, Bizagi (BPM) and MS Office Pro as well as a timesheet system (Hourguard).
    A specific focus was done on the increase of the efficiency (from 15 to 25%) and the increase of the Quality of Service.
    This doesn’t prevent the team from deploying and absorb new attractive products, from writing procedures and work instructions without increasing the staff.
    Daily relationship with auditors, Compliance, Tax & Legal, Sales, Risk Management, Finance and Head Of.
    Member of the Group strategic team.

  • NPG Wealth Management - Disaster recovery Manager

    2010 - 2010 Requested in emergency by the Executive Committee to provide an operational and relevant DRP. Initial estimation was €50K externalized within 6 months. I did it within 45 days.
    Requested by the COO in emergency to provide a detailed budget regarding the 3 departments reporting to him (around 100 people including ICT). Done within 30 days.

  • NPG Wealth Management - Interim Manager d'une équipe de gestion des contrats d'assurance-vie branche 23

    2009 - 2010 Requested by the COO to work as Interim Manager due to the departure of several key people in the team.
    Objectives reached: team motivation (10 people), daily back log statistics and automation of insurance contracts transfer. Systems used: AS/400, Web workflow, Filenet, Business Object XI and MS office Pro.

  • NPG Wealth Management - Process and Project Manager

    2008 - 2009 Requested by the COO to optimize the process to manage transactions requests for our Swedish market.
    Objectives reached with combination of Gibraltar, Luxembourg and Sweden teams using Prince2, MS Project, VPC, Web workflow and Filenet. ROI around €1 million
    Requested by the COO to prepare the future development of the Group with describing in details most of the process used across the different departments.
    Full initial objectives not reached and so limited to high and middle level description (Ms Visio). Due diligence on a potential new company to join the Group focusing on a full conversion from paper to Electronic Document Management (EDM) through full scanning. Department Operations process optimization (AS-IS, TO-BE, KPIs, Timeline)
    Extra tasks like Due Diligence on potential companies to integrate into the Group.

  • FINB - COO like

    2008 - 2008 Membre du comité de Direction
    Mise en évidence des process
    Contrôle Budgétaire
    Automatisation de la gestion des commissions
    Amélioration de la sécurité
    Management de la mise en place de l'applicatif métier

  • FinAdmin - IT Manager

    2007 - 2007 Acquisition and integration of Financial companies.
    Activité de Back Office (Admin) pour les sociétés Financières (Fin).

  • NGS (Groupe Nationwide) - IT Manager

    1999 - 2006 IT Manager
    responsable de
    - Infrastructure
    - Sécurité
    - Budget IT
    - Achats IT
    - Réseau IT
    - Systèmes It
    - Exploitation
    - Helpdesk


    Plusieurs projets dont:
    - VOIP européens
    - Déménagements
    - Virtualisation des servers
    - Réduction par 2 des coûts opérationnels
    - Mise en place d'un méthodologie de projets basée sur Prince
    - Adapatation du service selon ITIL (depuis fin 2003)

  • ING - Développeur Financier

    1998 - 1999 Adaptation des programmes oracle pour les rendre compatible à l'Euro.
    Développement IT de différentes applications pour le service comptabilité (bilan journalier, bilan mensuel, contrôles...)

  • Caisse privée Banque (groupe ING) - Responsable Systèmes - Réseau - Bureautique

    1994 - 1998 Responsable du Contrôle de gestion (1.5 années)
    Responsable Réseau-Bureautique-Systèmes-Sécurité (2.5 ans)

  • CEL (Groupe ING) - Contrôleur de Gestion

    1993 - 1994 Membre de l'équipe de contrôle de gestion.
    Responsable technique
    Mise en place d'un système d'executive Information System (OLAP)

  • PME Informatique - Technico-Commercial

    1992 - 1993 Technique: Développeur Clipper + application graphique pour électricien
    Comemrcial: Vente de matériel et de software (salons + porte à porte)

  • Service militaire - Développeur informatique

    1991 - 1992

Formations

  • Facultés Universitaires Notre Dame De La Paix (Namur)

    Namur 1985 - 1991 Licences en Mathématiques, Agrégation en Sciences et Maîtrise en Informatique

    Tresorier de l'AGE
    Responsable interim de l'Assemblée Générale des 4000 Etudiants(AGE)
    Responsable d'un kot à projet (Kot SPorts avec 2 victoire aux 24h de Louvain-la-Neuve)
    Responsable de Cercle Etudiants

  • Institut Saint-Joseph Enseignement General (Ciney)

    Ciney 1982 - 1985 Etude secondaire Sciences-Math