Alain DIEUDONNÉ

Manager de Transition avec plus de 20 ans d'expérience.



Notre service principal:

- rendre la motivation à vos équipes (Coaching)

- aider à la mise en place de projets complexes (PMO - Prince2)

- améliorer la gestion de vos services informatiques (Expert ITIL)

- mettre en place des modèles financiers pragmatiques et adéquats pour toutes les parties prenantes

- sélectionner les interlocuteurs qui vous rendront plus efficace et plus efficient



Spécialités:

- Stratégie

- Operations

- Projets

- ICT

- Contact

- Convaincre

- Motiver

- Trouver les causes profondes



Mes compétences :

Process

ITIL

Prince2

Management

BPM

Golf

Stratégie d'entreprise

DMO

Formation

Consultant

Lean Six Sigma

Sourcing