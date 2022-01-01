Menu

Alain DUBRULLE

Jurançon

En résumé

Artisan electricien.

Dépannage.
Mise en conformité.
Installation neuve ou rénovation
Chauffage et climatisation.
Alarme et sécurité.

Vous pouvez me contacter à l'adresse mail suivante: a.dubrulle@orange.fr

Sincères salutations.


Alain DUBRULLE

Mes compétences :
ATEX
Commercial
Electricité
Électrique
Electronique
Matériel électrique
Rénovation
Sécurité
Sécurité incendie
Technico commercial
Vente

Entreprises

  • AE&T

    Jurançon maintenant

  • AD STI - Responsable

    2014 - 2016 Installation et maintenance électrique immobiliere

  • FORZI - SA - Technico-commercial - VAR

    2010 - 2010 Relation clients
    Vente de solutions techniques machines outils bois
    Installation et mise en service
    Formation technique
    Import export de machines outils bois

Formations

  • IPRA

    Roubaix 1991 - 1991 BTS FORCE DE VENTE

    Stage en formation continue

Réseau