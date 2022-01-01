Menu

Alain DUSSOUET

Paris

En résumé

An experience working, since more than fifteen years, first as Business Analyst and then project manager within information systems division of Corporate Investment banks.

Interested in cross functional topics and missions which require versatility abilities, ideally in project environment with international scope.
In addition to the Bank-Finance problematics, my current mission concerns electronic banking relative to the new payment systems. I am also attracted as well by Industrial, Energetic sectors - and generally speaking - by services sector.

Mes compétences :
Functional Project Management
Change Management

Entreprises

  • SOFTEAM Cadextan - Functional project manager

    Paris 2013 - maintenant From February, 2016
    Client : STET

    Position : Transversal Project Manager
    Context : Transversal Project Manager on a client strategic project, relative to new payment systems within the electronic payment domain
    Objective and achievements :
    - Project coordination of the different divisions of the company (functional, technical and client)
    - Project follow-up from the definition of the solution to the final release in production of the deliveries.
    - In charge of the project governance (organisation, animation and minutes of the steering committee, project commitee and workshops)
    - Accountable for the update of all the project documentation deliverables
    - Schedule, cost and risk management


    From November, 2014 to January, 2015
    Client : CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

    Position : Project Director
    Context : Leading of a fixed-price project (project MADERE).
    Establishment of a retail back-testing datawarehouse model and data feeding with data recovery. Description of monthly data feeding processes, input controls and update of the back-testing datawarehouse.
    Mission and objective :
    Within the project « MADERE », the mission consisted in providing document deliveries relative to the revision of the risk data transfer, between the regional entities and CASA
    - Project direction in partnership with a Softeam Cadextan project manager
    - Definition and validation with the client of the strategy relative to the statement of work
    - Respect of milestones, iteration process and deadlines for the deliverables



    From July, 2013 to November, 2014
    Client : CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE INVESTMENT BANK

    Position : Project manager / Team leader
    Context : Management of two risk rating softwares : ANADEFI for corporates, and FACT for Financial Institutions. Management of the project team (6/10 people)
    Project size : 3000 md

    PROJECT 1: Modification of the Counterparty Risk entity Information System concerning the corporate rating
    Objective :
    ANADEFI becomes the golden source for corporate rating validation process within the Counterparty Risk CA-CIB entity.This major update requested a full parametrization review of the software, with an important modification on the HMI and management rules. Theses tasks have been performed in coordination with all the applications involved in the project scope.

    PROJECT 2: Rating software on financial institutions (FACT) upgrade with an implementation of a major enhancement on the database
    Objective :
    Implementation of a technical upgrade (from V1 to V4) with development of new functionalities

  • COGITEAM - Senior Business Analyst / Project management

    PARIS 8 2008 - 2013 Client : BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGES

    Position : Senior Business Analyst / Project management on the SLAB activity
    Context : Transversal projects implementation and functional support on Securities Lending and Borrowing application

    PROJECT 1: Prime Brokerage (project size : 9000 md, project duration : 18 monthes)
    Objective:
    Implementation of the US Prime Brokerage activity (international underlyings management) into BNP Paribas Arbitrages information syst. This project involved several different internal IT applications on a 18 monthes period. The SLAB was part of the global scope as an important component Prime Brokerage business.
    The goal for BOLIVAR was to be integrated with US Prime Brokerage IT systems on the whole BO to FO chain.

    PROJECT 2: TTF reporting
    Objective :
    Setup of the «Taxe sur les Transactions Financières » (TTF) legal reporting within the Securities Lending/Borrowing business.

    PROJECT 3: SLAB operations conversion into unified BNP Arbitrage Risk langage
    Objective :
    Setup of a data feed regarding all SLAB products for the BNP Paribas Arbitrages RISK applications. The goal of the project was to model, according RISK standards, every transaction types managed into the SLAB business. This modelisation enables the integration of the SLAB activities into the RISK calculation models, the calculation of liquidity ratios, to give a refined overview of capital consumption.

    PROJECT 4: New foreign markets setup management for the SLAB (project size : 5000 md,Project duration: 16 months)
    Objective :
    Integration into the SLAB scope of the the new market’s constraints and specificities on which the FO teams want to make business (market regulations, markets structures, tax and legal topics).
    Setup markets : Brazil, Russia, Malaysia

  • Société Générale - Business Analyst

    PARIS 2000 - 2008 From December 2006 to September 2008
    Position : Business Analyst on the SLAB application ALISE (Global Equities and Derivatives)
    Context: Into the SLAB team (40 people), in charge of enhancement projects (Fo to BO perimeter) and second level user support

    From January 2003 to December 2006
    Position : Business Analyst on securitization and ABS (Asset Backed Securities) management in Middle Office
    Context: In association with the desk ‘Structuring’, the goal is to enable the creation of waterfalls in order to manage the securitization operations and to provide the training and support to the MO in charge of the operational management of the SPV (Special Purpose Vehicule)

    From April 2000 to December 2002
    Position : Business Analyst on the group treasury management
    Context: Foreign currencies migration into the Treasury management of the group SG (project PLATON) and management of the enhancement part of the application

Formations

