Alain DUSSOUET

An experience working, since more than fifteen years, first as Business Analyst and then project manager within information systems division of Corporate Investment banks.



Interested in cross functional topics and missions which require versatility abilities, ideally in project environment with international scope.

In addition to the Bank-Finance problematics, my current mission concerns electronic banking relative to the new payment systems. I am also attracted as well by Industrial, Energetic sectors - and generally speaking - by services sector.



Mes compétences :

Functional Project Management

Change Management