Alain ELBAZ

-
Skyguide
- Application Manager
Wangen bei Dübendorf
2010 - maintenant
-
Centrale de Compensation Suisse
- Responsable d'applications
2009 - 2010
Today as Application Responsible at the DSI (Direction des Systèmes d’Information) I’m supervising all requests related to Finance solutions (Payment allowance, assessment in AVS/AI & APG division):
• Manage application budget; collaborate with IT Director and Business responsible on a year basis on budget planning including support/bug fixing and future functional evolution.
• Manage relationship with service providers
• Insure compliancy and performance of the system for the Swiss Federal Audit Office
• Review SLA, for this year my main task is to reduce when it make sense costs on neither Infrastructure nor Maintenance area.
• Create business specification document for application changes
• Manage incidents with service providers
-
Capital Group
- Middleware Manager
London
2005 - 2009
As Middleware Manager I assume Infrastructure and Operational responsibilities for European Internet/Intranet solutions.
I provide administration, planning, configuration, support (2nd and 3rd level) and vendor management of middleware products used in European ITG, whether deployed within Europe or in US Data Centers.
My role is also to coordinate a strategic direction for which of these products should be used in Europe and how they should be used and managed:
DNS, F5 BIG-IP, Apache/Tomcat, Oracle WebLogic server, Sun Java Enterprise System, RSA ClearTrust, IIS, Documentum, FatWire, Tibco ESB, Solaris & Windows servers
-
DHL
- IT Team leader in Express development department
Roissy en France
2003 - 2005
In November 2003, I joined the DHL Company as IT Team leader in Express development department in Switzerland, my main tasks were to analyze, develop, implements and maintains local IS solutions.
I had to ensure compliance with global DHL guidelines and strategies:
BEA WebLogic server, Java, JavaScript, Shell Script, Informix 4GL, Oracle server, Informix IDS and HP UNIX
-
Danzas
- Application Rollout / Corporate Architect
1992 - 2003
I joined the Danzas Technical Center Systems & Applications division as Corporate Software Architect (2000 - 2003):
•Responsible for the successful introduction of central and distributed mission critical corporate applications into the global Operation Centers of Danzas (France, US, Singapore): Apache server, BEA Weblogic server, Sybase/Oracle servers, Oracle PL/SQL, Shell script, HP Unix, RedHat Linux
•Management of all aspects associated with BEA Tuxedo/WebLogic and Uniface products (including vendor and license management).
•Actively participated to the SLA (Service Level Agreement) negotiation for given IT solutions. As System Engineer I was the Operation responsible for several corporate applications and provided technology expertise and third/fourth level supports in the area of J2EE technology, Tuxedo, RDBMS (Sybase Adaptive server, Oracle server) and UNIX system.
•Involved in the evaluation of a new EAI (Enterprise Application Integration) solution: TIBCO, TIBCO Hawk
•Development of new Internet/Intranet application (J2EE standards): HTML, JavaScript, JSP, JAVA (EJB), BEA WebLogic server, Sybase server
•Involved in the development of new interfaces for a Full Truckload application: Tuxedo, C, Uniface and Open/VMS
Took new functions as IT Project Manager in Solution Center (1997 - 2000):
•Development of a service backbone (country based solution): Tuxedo, C/Sybase, Uniface, Shell script, Sybase server, HP Unix and Open/VMS
•Development of a Corporate Basic Data system, The objective was to publish and broadcast corporate data to application subscribers: Tuxedo, C/Sybase, Uniface, Shell script, Sybase server and HP Unix