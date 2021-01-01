Frederic ELENE

Responsable pour l'Europe le Moyen-orient et l'Afrique des applications informatiques pour DHL Global Forwarding.
Mes compétences :
B2B
Edi
XML
Entreprises
DHL Global Forwarding
- Head of IT Product Management EMEA
La Plaine-Saint-Denis2008 - maintenant
DHL Management Ltd
- Head Customer Integration Management DGF EMEA
2007 - 2008Head of Customer Integration Management within DHL Global Forwarding Business IT, i was involved in RFI/RFQ support, IT CRM and Project Management of Customer related projects that could cover areas like e-business, EDI, connectivity, order management, supply chain visibility, warehouse management.