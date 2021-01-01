Menu

Frederic ELENE

La Plaine-Saint-Denis

En résumé

Responsable pour l'Europe le Moyen-orient et l'Afrique des applications informatiques pour DHL Global Forwarding.

Mes compétences :
B2B
Edi
XML

Entreprises

  • DHL Global Forwarding - Head of IT Product Management EMEA

    La Plaine-Saint-Denis 2008 - maintenant

  • DHL Management Ltd - Head Customer Integration Management DGF EMEA

    2007 - 2008 Head of Customer Integration Management within DHL Global Forwarding Business IT, i was involved in RFI/RFQ support, IT CRM and Project Management of Customer related projects that could cover areas like e-business, EDI, connectivity, order management, supply chain visibility, warehouse management.

    I am Prince2 certified.

    Specialties:
    Customer Integration Services (EDI, XML, e-business), Purchase Order Management, Supply Chain Visibility.
    Oracle Transportation Management (ex Glog), Yantra, Lognet, Descartes, Groove Networks, SAP IDocs, RosettaNet, ENX, ANX, Cargo2000, Edifact, Ansi X12

  • DHL/Danzas - Project Manager

    1995 - 2006

  • Sybel (Sage Group) - Sales Engineer

    1994 - 1994

  • Interlogiciel - Sales Support Engineer

    1993 - 1994

