Christophe BAUMGAERTNER

Boulogne-Billancourt

Mes compétences :
EAI
ITIL
J2EE
Outsourcing
RFP
Web

Entreprises

  • Roche - Delivery Service Manager Biometrics

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - maintenant

  • Roche - IT Service Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2003 - 2012 Web hosting Operation Manager
    • Responsible for the delivery of all operational services to Customers and Service Manager
    • Provides leadership in managing the Account Support Team (Roche internal Delivery Organization)
    • Focal point in operations for IT Management
    • Escalation manager for business customer and Services Provider

    Transition Manager
    • Roche responsible personn of Transition, Service Description and Architecture contract Exhibits:
    • Actively participate on SLA definition
    • Technical lead of the Due Diligence process with hosting provider
    • Coordinate activities with several Roche IT teams (Network, Data Centre, Competence centre, Security, Quality, and Procurement)

  • DHL - Team Lead Middleware

    Roissy en France 2003 - 2003 Identify opportunities resulting from new technology in application server
    - New J2EE specifications
    - Web services
    - Clustering / high availability / monitoring / security / …
    - New Adapters
    Contribute to the evaluation of future EAI platform:
    - Set-up questionnaire to vendors (BEA. IBM, TIBCO, etc …)
    - Analyse and compare products.
    - Verify adherence to Company IT standards.
    - Organize technical workshops with providers or partners.
    Support developers teams and application architects for best use of DHL middleware platform
    Elaborate IT corporate standards for J2EE and other n-tier based (Tuxedo) applications, including B2B.
    - Write guidelines (installation, troubleshooting guide)
    - Set-up and implement monitoring strategy.
    - Train data centres staff.
    Contribute to the merge of old-DHL and ex-Danzas IT infrastructure
    Contribute to the build of the new European Data centre

  • Danzas - Corporate System Engineer / Rollout Manager

    1997 - 2003 - Contribute to or drive application technical architecture, according to the standards and IT infrastructure in place.
    - Manage the rollout of several global applications.
    - Participate to the Service Level Agreement negotiation for given IT solutions
    - Lead the corporate Wide implementation of standard Monitoring Software (BMC Patrol)
    - Elaborate IT corporate standards for Client/Server, J2EE and n-tier based applications: write guidelines, develop tools, and train data centres people.
    - Provide 3rd level support whenever required
    - Contribute to the definition and implementation of the IT infrastructure for Internet applications.

  • ACCOR Titres de Service - IT & Logistic Manager

    1994 - 1997 - Drive the upgrade of the whole IT infrastructure with a MS-Access/Sybase based application in order to remove the old proprietary one.
    - Participate to development of this application and adapt it according to the German Legal requirements.
    - Lead new development for our sail and accounting department.
    - Manage a small production team for voucher production (printer, bookmaker, readers)
    - Set-up budget for the whole logistic and IT
    - Organise move of the Company from Düsseldorf to Munich

  • FOTOLABO FRANCE SA - IT infrastructure Responsible

    1992 - 1994 - Lead a 2 persons team for managing the whole IT Infrastructure (NCR Unix system, Sybase, TCP/IP and Novell network, set of PCs)
    - Set up the whole IT for the new company (Network, hardware, applications)
    - Develop C based application for interfacing production machines with Central Unix server (RS232C, TCP/IP).
    - Implement and operate applications

  • Armée le l'air - Analyst Programmer / Unix Administrator

    1986 - 1992 - Participate to the definition of user requirements, manage interviews
    - Develop and maintain C/C++/COBOL/PASCAL based applications
    - Administration of BULL Unix servers and desktops
    - Implementation of PC network

Formations

  • Université Strasbourg 3 Robert Schuman (Illkirch Graffenstaden)

    Illkirch Graffenstaden 1988 - 1991 Informatique

  • Lycée Docteur Koeberle (Selestat)

    Selestat 1981 - 1984 Mathématiques

