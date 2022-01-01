Christophe BAUMGAERTNER

Mes compétences :
EAI
ITIL
J2EE
Outsourcing
RFP
Web
Entreprises
Roche
- Delivery Service Manager Biometrics
Boulogne-Billancourt2012 - maintenant
Roche
- IT Service Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt2003 - 2012Web hosting Operation Manager
• Responsible for the delivery of all operational services to Customers and Service Manager
• Provides leadership in managing the Account Support Team (Roche internal Delivery Organization)
• Focal point in operations for IT Management
• Escalation manager for business customer and Services Provider
Transition Manager
• Roche responsible personn of Transition, Service Description and Architecture contract Exhibits:
• Actively participate on SLA definition
• Technical lead of the Due Diligence process with hosting provider
• Coordinate activities with several Roche IT teams (Network, Data Centre, Competence centre, Security, Quality, and Procurement)
DHL
- Team Lead Middleware
Roissy en France2003 - 2003Identify opportunities resulting from new technology in application server
- New J2EE specifications
- Web services
- Clustering / high availability / monitoring / security / …
- New Adapters
Contribute to the evaluation of future EAI platform:
- Set-up questionnaire to vendors (BEA. IBM, TIBCO, etc …)
- Analyse and compare products.
- Verify adherence to Company IT standards.
- Organize technical workshops with providers or partners.
Support developers teams and application architects for best use of DHL middleware platform
Elaborate IT corporate standards for J2EE and other n-tier based (Tuxedo) applications, including B2B.
- Write guidelines (installation, troubleshooting guide)
- Set-up and implement monitoring strategy.
- Train data centres staff.
Contribute to the merge of old-DHL and ex-Danzas IT infrastructure
Contribute to the build of the new European Data centre
Danzas
- Corporate System Engineer / Rollout Manager
1997 - 2003- Contribute to or drive application technical architecture, according to the standards and IT infrastructure in place.
- Manage the rollout of several global applications.
- Participate to the Service Level Agreement negotiation for given IT solutions
- Lead the corporate Wide implementation of standard Monitoring Software (BMC Patrol)
- Elaborate IT corporate standards for Client/Server, J2EE and n-tier based applications: write guidelines, develop tools, and train data centres people.
- Provide 3rd level support whenever required
- Contribute to the definition and implementation of the IT infrastructure for Internet applications.
ACCOR Titres de Service
- IT & Logistic Manager
1994 - 1997- Drive the upgrade of the whole IT infrastructure with a MS-Access/Sybase based application in order to remove the old proprietary one.
- Participate to development of this application and adapt it according to the German Legal requirements.
- Lead new development for our sail and accounting department.
- Manage a small production team for voucher production (printer, bookmaker, readers)
- Set-up budget for the whole logistic and IT
- Organise move of the Company from Düsseldorf to Munich
FOTOLABO FRANCE SA
- IT infrastructure Responsible
1992 - 1994- Lead a 2 persons team for managing the whole IT Infrastructure (NCR Unix system, Sybase, TCP/IP and Novell network, set of PCs)
- Set up the whole IT for the new company (Network, hardware, applications)
- Develop C based application for interfacing production machines with Central Unix server (RS232C, TCP/IP).
- Implement and operate applications
Armée le l'air
- Analyst Programmer / Unix Administrator
1986 - 1992- Participate to the definition of user requirements, manage interviews
- Develop and maintain C/C++/COBOL/PASCAL based applications
- Administration of BULL Unix servers and desktops
- Implementation of PC network
Formations
Université Strasbourg 3 Robert Schuman (Illkirch Graffenstaden)