Alain FOULON

1990 - maintenantIngénierie spécialisée en fluides de process et effluents (liquides et gazeux) industriels
Etudes préalables aux investissements, essais pilotes et laboratoire, modélisation mathématique des process industriels. Réduction et recyclage des pertes à a source. Schémas type rejet zéro sur site.
Maitrise d'oeuvre. Installations clé en main.
Références : AREVA, CEA, SMURFIT KAPPA, VEOLIA, ALCAN, MONDI PACKAGING, SIKA, L'OREAL, MULTISIGNE, REVOL, SEB, SOITEC, SICERAM Tunisie, SIFCOL Tunisie, SNCF, BASF, SYCTOM, POROCEL Luxembourg, SAPEC, EUROTUNGSTENE, ERASTEEL, ALLERGAN, etc.
FAIRTEC
- Chargé d'affaire - Développement procédés spéciaux - Ingéniérie ateliers traitements de surfaces
1983 - 1989Responsable de projet. Mise en service et réception d'installations. Développement de procédés spéciaux pour la récupération de matières valorisables. Ingénierie industrielle appliquée aux ateliers de traitements de surfaces.
Références : RENAULT, TELIC ALCATEL, ASCOMETAL, ALUSUISSE, BEZAULT, SNECMA, PAKISTAN STEEL, EFI, etc.