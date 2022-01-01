Menu

Alain FOULON

LYON

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Direction générale

Entreprises

  • ECA (Environnement & Chimie Appliquée) - Gérant - Responsable Etudes & Projets

    1990 - maintenant Ingénierie spécialisée en fluides de process et effluents (liquides et gazeux) industriels
    Etudes préalables aux investissements, essais pilotes et laboratoire, modélisation mathématique des process industriels. Réduction et recyclage des pertes à a source. Schémas type rejet zéro sur site.
    Maitrise d'oeuvre. Installations clé en main.
    Références : AREVA, CEA, SMURFIT KAPPA, VEOLIA, ALCAN, MONDI PACKAGING, SIKA, L'OREAL, MULTISIGNE, REVOL, SEB, SOITEC, SICERAM Tunisie, SIFCOL Tunisie, SNCF, BASF, SYCTOM, POROCEL Luxembourg, SAPEC, EUROTUNGSTENE, ERASTEEL, ALLERGAN, etc.

  • FAIRTEC - Chargé d'affaire - Développement procédés spéciaux - Ingéniérie ateliers traitements de surfaces

    1983 - 1989 Responsable de projet. Mise en service et réception d'installations. Développement de procédés spéciaux pour la récupération de matières valorisables. Ingénierie industrielle appliquée aux ateliers de traitements de surfaces.
    Références : RENAULT, TELIC ALCATEL, ASCOMETAL, ALUSUISSE, BEZAULT, SNECMA, PAKISTAN STEEL, EFI, etc.

Formations

