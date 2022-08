Alain PONCELAS

Former Industry Marketer who switched to #FinanceFoPeople Entrepreneurship, created and developed DCF, a kickass contrarian leading company in #FinancialEducation!

https://soyelmacrocapitalista.es/

In French : https://youtu.be/f0erzabALcA

In Spanish : https://youtu.be/XCAObNDMSfw

In English :https://youtu.be/65IeJM9QzL8



https://soyelmacrocapitalista.es/

https://soyelmacrocapitalista.es/ #boletin-de-inversion



Helping people recovering their #FinancialFreedom.

Content Marketing Copywriting Sales Funnels implementation



Our YouTube Economics & Investing Channels (Kickass contrarian content) :

Spanish : https://www.youtube.com/c/ElMacroCapitalista

=> English : https://www.youtube.com/c/TheMacrocapitalist

French : https://www.youtube.com/c/GrandAngle2017



I build, implement, measure and optimize web-based strategies to leverage your business.



Marketing Advisor

Communication Advisor

Business Developer



Sales Funnel creator

Copywriter

Content Creator (YouTube specialist)

Lead generator



LET ME KNOW IF :



Your want your business attract new customers on the web : Content Marketing



You want to discover new selling approach through content creation and social media use to increase your sales



You need to develop a content marketing strategy



You want an experienced digital marketer working with you



Main skills :

- BUSINESS APPROACH :

results-oriented, respect of budgets and efficient reporting



Specialties: YouTube, Copywriting, Funneling, Inbound Marketing and Marketing