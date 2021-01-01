Menu

Alberto BERTINI

.

En résumé

Seasoned senior executive in finance, operations, risks, transformation, organization, performance and efficiency increase, improving service quality and change management

Transversal vision of the organization, outstanding analytical skills and regulatory knowledge, team spirit with high level of quality and integrity

Motivator and skilled negotiator with successful track record in finance, organization, risks and compliance, HR, audit issues

Manage, transform, develop, merge and build in challenging environments

Entreprises

  • . - Executive Advisor to ExCo and BoD (post-merger)

    . 2019 - 2020 Transform the merged bank in IT (unify 2 infrastructures, deploy Microsoft Teams and IP telephony), compliance and organization

    Develop external asset manager activity

    Build compliance acumen and knowledge on front activities

  • . - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

    . 2018 - 2019 Implement the new strategy

    Formalize structure for the merger

    Define new financial reporting, budget, forecasts, KPIs and KRIs

    Develop front, finance, risk, legal & compliance activities

  • Banque Cramer & Cie - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) a.i.

    . 2017 - 2018 Simplify business model increasing efficiency, 10 ml cost reduction and increasing annual profit

    Head of Front Activities

    Board member of Group companies

  • Banque Cramer & Cie - Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Chief Operating Officer (COO)

    . 2014 - 2017 Integrate 4 banks with AuM increase from 1bn to 5bn

    Design new organization

    Implement risk management

    Manage financial, accounting, controlling and budgeting

    Implement new accounting policies, new pricing, customer segmentation and new advisory tool in line with MiFid II rules, CRS and FATCA

    Build MIS, PMO and datawarehouse

    Manage outsourcing activities with Avaloq Sourcing

    Responsible for Organization, Finance, Operations, IT, Credit, Client Management, Project Management, Front Office support and Operational Risk departments, HR – Legal – Compliance

    Board member of Group companies

  • Corner Bank - Head of Special Projects Department

    . 2013 - 2014 Projects managed with the ownership and top management on compliance, legal, financial and organization activities

  • Compagnie Financière Rodolphe Hottinger - Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Risk Officer (CRO), Chief Operating Officer (COO)

    . 2012 - 2013

  • UBP - Head of Global Bank Control Cell at the Geneva Head Office

    . 2010 - 2012 Department creation, review, consolidation, management and resolution of the risk points

    Constant collaboration with Internal Audit, Risk Management, Compliance and security officer

    Monthly reporting to the Bank’s Executive Committee

  • UBP - CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER including CFO & CRO functions

    2006 - 2012 Complete reorganization of the branch in finance, financial control, accounting, control, risk and compliance, administrative and IT, clients administration and related reporting to the management

    Reduction of office costs by 10% per year by increasing quality of services and reporting

    Introduction of financial reporting and performance management

    Private Banking Support

    Project Management

    Review and management of all operational and organizational risk points

    Establishment of objectives and regular monitoring of the methods to reach them

    Follow-up with external and internal audit, regulators and fiscal authorities

  • FIDEURAM Bank (Suisse), Lugano Head Office, HQ Rome (I), 1'500 employees - Deputy CEO, including COO, CFO and Control functions

    . 2001 - 2006 Creation of the Bank and obtention of the banking licence

    Implementation and responsibility of the administrative, support and control departments

    Project Management in relation with the evolution of legal, compliance, tax and accounting regulations (anti money laundering, EU tax, IAS-IFRS, US-GAAP, QI)

    Relationship with external entities: FINMA (ex SFBC), SNB, external auditors, tax and legal administrations (income tax, withholding tax, duty stamp, EU tax, VAT, IRS (re QI), AVS, Pension Fund, Insurance companies), banking associations, liaise with group companies

    Preparation and presentation of documentation to the Board of Directors’

    Coordination of authorization requests for the distribution of investment funds in Switzerland

  • Banque Piguet & Cie, Geneva, BCV Group, HQ Lausanne (CH), 1'900 employees - Head of organization and control

    2000 - 2000

  • Sanofi SA, Geneva, pharma industry, HQ Paris (F), 10'000 employees - Head of Treasury and Internal Audit Departments (assistant of the CFO)

    1995 - 2000

  • Discount Bank, Geneva Head Office, 800 employees - Internal Controller

    1994 - 1995

  • KPMG, Geneva, HQ New York (USA), 10'000 employees - Senior Auditor

    1989 - 1993

  • Arthur Andersen, Torino (I), HQ Saint Charles (USA), 10'000 employees - Senior Auditor

    1988 - 1989

Formations

Réseau