Alberto BERTINI

-
.
- Executive Advisor to ExCo and BoD (post-merger)
.
2019 - 2020
Transform the merged bank in IT (unify 2 infrastructures, deploy Microsoft Teams and IP telephony), compliance and organization
Develop external asset manager activity
Build compliance acumen and knowledge on front activities
-
.
- Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
.
2018 - 2019
Implement the new strategy
Formalize structure for the merger
Define new financial reporting, budget, forecasts, KPIs and KRIs
Develop front, finance, risk, legal & compliance activities
-
Banque Cramer & Cie
- Chief Executive Officer (CEO) a.i.
.
2017 - 2018
Simplify business model increasing efficiency, 10 ml cost reduction and increasing annual profit
Head of Front Activities
Board member of Group companies
-
Banque Cramer & Cie
- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Chief Operating Officer (COO)
.
2014 - 2017
Integrate 4 banks with AuM increase from 1bn to 5bn
Design new organization
Implement risk management
Manage financial, accounting, controlling and budgeting
Implement new accounting policies, new pricing, customer segmentation and new advisory tool in line with MiFid II rules, CRS and FATCA
Build MIS, PMO and datawarehouse
Manage outsourcing activities with Avaloq Sourcing
Responsible for Organization, Finance, Operations, IT, Credit, Client Management, Project Management, Front Office support and Operational Risk departments, HR – Legal – Compliance
Board member of Group companies
-
Corner Bank
- Head of Special Projects Department
.
2013 - 2014
Projects managed with the ownership and top management on compliance, legal, financial and organization activities
-
Compagnie Financière Rodolphe Hottinger
- Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Risk Officer (CRO), Chief Operating Officer (COO)
.
2012 - 2013
-
UBP
- Head of Global Bank Control Cell at the Geneva Head Office
.
2010 - 2012
Department creation, review, consolidation, management and resolution of the risk points
Constant collaboration with Internal Audit, Risk Management, Compliance and security officer
Monthly reporting to the Bank’s Executive Committee
-
UBP
- CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER including CFO & CRO functions
2006 - 2012
Complete reorganization of the branch in finance, financial control, accounting, control, risk and compliance, administrative and IT, clients administration and related reporting to the management
Reduction of office costs by 10% per year by increasing quality of services and reporting
Introduction of financial reporting and performance management
Private Banking Support
Project Management
Review and management of all operational and organizational risk points
Establishment of objectives and regular monitoring of the methods to reach them
Follow-up with external and internal audit, regulators and fiscal authorities
-
FIDEURAM Bank (Suisse), Lugano Head Office, HQ Rome (I), 1'500 employees
- Deputy CEO, including COO, CFO and Control functions
.
2001 - 2006
Creation of the Bank and obtention of the banking licence
Implementation and responsibility of the administrative, support and control departments
Project Management in relation with the evolution of legal, compliance, tax and accounting regulations (anti money laundering, EU tax, IAS-IFRS, US-GAAP, QI)
Relationship with external entities: FINMA (ex SFBC), SNB, external auditors, tax and legal administrations (income tax, withholding tax, duty stamp, EU tax, VAT, IRS (re QI), AVS, Pension Fund, Insurance companies), banking associations, liaise with group companies
Preparation and presentation of documentation to the Board of Directors’
Coordination of authorization requests for the distribution of investment funds in Switzerland
-
Banque Piguet & Cie, Geneva, BCV Group, HQ Lausanne (CH), 1'900 employees
- Head of organization and control
2000 - 2000
-
Sanofi SA, Geneva, pharma industry, HQ Paris (F), 10'000 employees
- Head of Treasury and Internal Audit Departments (assistant of the CFO)
1995 - 2000
-
Discount Bank, Geneva Head Office, 800 employees
- Internal Controller
1994 - 1995
-
KPMG, Geneva, HQ New York (USA), 10'000 employees
- Senior Auditor
1989 - 1993
-
Arthur Andersen, Torino (I), HQ Saint Charles (USA), 10'000 employees
- Senior Auditor
1988 - 1989