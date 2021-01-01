Menu

Alec FOKAPU

  • Senior Product Manager
  • Intuit France SAS
  • Senior Product Manager

Paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Intuit France SAS - Senior Product Manager

    Informatique | Paris 2019 - maintenant

  • Hokodo - Head of Product

    Informatique | Paris 2018 - 2019

  • BROMO HUB - Product Strategist

    2017 - 2019 * Advisory of blockchain ICO (Initial Coin Offering): white paper, token utility and marketing.
    * Training to corporates and SME on DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) blockchain, tangle.

    Fundraising:
    * Blockchain ICO: 60M EUR advisory and structuring of french ICO (ongoing).

  • FiftyFor - Founder & CEO

    Paris 2012 - maintenant FIFTYFOR, Fintech startup, Online Scoring Platform of African companies
    (7 years)
    Founder - CEO
    * Development of an online scoring algorithm platform tailored to African companies.
    * Comprehensive due diligence: governance, operational, financial, social and environmental.
    * Scoring on 7,000 companies. Clients: Total, Lafarge, AU Group, CFAO, Spie, Pernod Ricard.
    * Management, recruitment, training of 23 employees. Fundraising and investor relationships.

    Investments: funding 50,000 EUR -200,000 EUR in agro-business, manufacturing, power, construction SME.
    * Siatol: producer of soybeans oil, financing of of a small scale refinery plant and two expellers.
    * Siide Tiiga: raw honey producer and byproducts, financing of 5 000 beehives.

  • Total - Senior Financial Analyst

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2011 TOTAL, Upstream Division, Contract & Procurement,
    (2 years)
    Senior Financial Analyst
    * Selection of bidder based on their financial capacity with regard to the Call for Tender.
    * Negotiation with bidders of liabilities level (liquidated damages, guarantees, bonds).
    * Financial modelling: suppliers cost split to maximise cost reduction to find levers of negotiation
    (price escalation formula, cost drivers, contract duration)

    Transactions: 50 Millions EUR to 7 Billions EUR
    * FPSO, Pipeline, Subsea Production system, Rigs, Drilling
    * Moho Bilondo (Congo), Incahuasi (Argentina), Brass LNG (Nigeria)

  • Crédit Agricole Cib - Structured Finance Analyst

    Montrouge 2005 - 2010 * Preparation of credit analysis for the top management to be discussed in committee.
    * Reviewing and modification of the financial model and the contractual structure.

    Transactions: 100 Millions EUR to 3 Billions EUR
    * PPP/PPI: GSM-R, Sorbonne Abu Dhabi, Zayed, ADSCC II, A2 Motorway, Miami Tunnel.
    * Power: EDF EN - wind, Itiquira - hydro, Fujairar II and Shuweiat II - power plant.
    * Commodity: Minera Esperanza - mining, Perenco and Tullow - oil & gas, Yemen LNG.
    * Transport & Telecom: A380, Tanker VLCC, Tramway-Train la Réunion, Yahsat Satellite.
    * LBO: GEM Utilities (Spain), Tanquid (Germany), Sport Hub (Singapore), Denbury (USA).

  • Crédit Agricole - Credit Analyst

    Montrouge 2004 - 2005 * Bid preparation and presentation for Manager level, banking meeting, cash flow modelling.
    * Analysis and selection of sub-participations in syndication pool (buy side).
    * Basel II mission: Steering and implementation of the tools of rating stemming from reforms.

    Transactions: ~ 50 Millions EUR
    * LBO: Acquisition of a Lustucru's subsidiary.
    * Loans to Agro industry: Champagne producers, sugar producer such as Tereos.

  • AIESEC, international - Vice-President & Relationship manager

    2002 - 2003 (1 year)
    Vice-President
    * Relationship manager, prospect for companies and students in others countries to match with.
    * Advisory for the business development of the Indonesia branch office (5 months).
    * Cultural and professional exchange program

  • NANOLEDGE - Production Assistant

    2002 - 2002 Acheteur industriel au sein d'une start-up avec un objectif atteint de réduction des coûts de production de 10%

  • BURTON'STEEL - Technicien Bureau d'Etude

    2001 - 2001 Technicien en bureau d'étude, mission : extracteur de central à béton, solution validée

