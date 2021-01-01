Alec FOKAPU

-
Informatique | Paris
2019 - maintenant
-
Hokodo
- Head of Product
Informatique | Paris
2018 - 2019
-
BROMO HUB
- Product Strategist
2017 - 2019
* Advisory of blockchain ICO (Initial Coin Offering): white paper, token utility and marketing.
* Training to corporates and SME on DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) blockchain, tangle.
Fundraising:
* Blockchain ICO: 60M EUR advisory and structuring of french ICO (ongoing).
-
FiftyFor
- Founder & CEO
Paris
2012 - maintenant
FIFTYFOR, Fintech startup, Online Scoring Platform of African companies
(7 years)
Founder - CEO
* Development of an online scoring algorithm platform tailored to African companies.
* Comprehensive due diligence: governance, operational, financial, social and environmental.
* Scoring on 7,000 companies. Clients: Total, Lafarge, AU Group, CFAO, Spie, Pernod Ricard.
* Management, recruitment, training of 23 employees. Fundraising and investor relationships.
Investments: funding 50,000 EUR -200,000 EUR in agro-business, manufacturing, power, construction SME.
* Siatol: producer of soybeans oil, financing of of a small scale refinery plant and two expellers.
* Siide Tiiga: raw honey producer and byproducts, financing of 5 000 beehives.
-
Total
- Senior Financial Analyst
COURBEVOIE
2010 - 2011
TOTAL, Upstream Division, Contract & Procurement,
(2 years)
Senior Financial Analyst
* Selection of bidder based on their financial capacity with regard to the Call for Tender.
* Negotiation with bidders of liabilities level (liquidated damages, guarantees, bonds).
* Financial modelling: suppliers cost split to maximise cost reduction to find levers of negotiation
(price escalation formula, cost drivers, contract duration)
Transactions: 50 Millions EUR to 7 Billions EUR
* FPSO, Pipeline, Subsea Production system, Rigs, Drilling
* Moho Bilondo (Congo), Incahuasi (Argentina), Brass LNG (Nigeria)
-
Crédit Agricole Cib
- Structured Finance Analyst
Montrouge
2005 - 2010
* Preparation of credit analysis for the top management to be discussed in committee.
* Reviewing and modification of the financial model and the contractual structure.
Transactions: 100 Millions EUR to 3 Billions EUR
* PPP/PPI: GSM-R, Sorbonne Abu Dhabi, Zayed, ADSCC II, A2 Motorway, Miami Tunnel.
* Power: EDF EN - wind, Itiquira - hydro, Fujairar II and Shuweiat II - power plant.
* Commodity: Minera Esperanza - mining, Perenco and Tullow - oil & gas, Yemen LNG.
* Transport & Telecom: A380, Tanker VLCC, Tramway-Train la Réunion, Yahsat Satellite.
* LBO: GEM Utilities (Spain), Tanquid (Germany), Sport Hub (Singapore), Denbury (USA).
-
Crédit Agricole
- Credit Analyst
Montrouge
2004 - 2005
* Bid preparation and presentation for Manager level, banking meeting, cash flow modelling.
* Analysis and selection of sub-participations in syndication pool (buy side).
* Basel II mission: Steering and implementation of the tools of rating stemming from reforms.
Transactions: ~ 50 Millions EUR
* LBO: Acquisition of a Lustucru's subsidiary.
* Loans to Agro industry: Champagne producers, sugar producer such as Tereos.
-
AIESEC, international
- Vice-President & Relationship manager
2002 - 2003
(1 year)
Vice-President
* Relationship manager, prospect for companies and students in others countries to match with.
* Advisory for the business development of the Indonesia branch office (5 months).
* Cultural and professional exchange program
-
NANOLEDGE
- Production Assistant
2002 - 2002
Acheteur industriel au sein d'une start-up avec un objectif atteint de réduction des coûts de production de 10%
-
BURTON'STEEL
- Technicien Bureau d'Etude
2001 - 2001
Technicien en bureau d'étude, mission : extracteur de central à béton, solution validée