Alex BRETONNIÈRE

Trusted Shops is European leader when it comes to boosting consumer confidence in online shopping. Since 1999, over 26 000 successful shop operators have relied on the services of Trusted Shops, including well-known international brand shops like Sarenza, La Redoute, Zalando, Music Store, Monnier freres, Balsamik, Triumph or Showroomprive and many small and medium-sized enterprises like Paraforme, Made in design, Arts 2 Chine, Rentree discount, Moroccan market, Luminaire.fr...



Mes compétences :

ECommerce

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Office

Internet

Community Management

CMS WordPress

Benchmarking

Apple MacOS

Commerce international

Relations internationales

Webmarketing