Menu

Alex BRETONNIÈRE

BORDEAUX

En résumé

Trusted Shops is European leader when it comes to boosting consumer confidence in online shopping. Since 1999, over 26 000 successful shop operators have relied on the services of Trusted Shops, including well-known international brand shops like Sarenza, La Redoute, Zalando, Music Store, Monnier freres, Balsamik, Triumph or Showroomprive and many small and medium-sized enterprises like Paraforme, Made in design, Arts 2 Chine, Rentree discount, Moroccan market, Luminaire.fr...

Mes compétences :
ECommerce
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Internet
Community Management
CMS WordPress
Benchmarking
Apple MacOS
Commerce international
Relations internationales
Webmarketing

Entreprises

  • Trusted Web - Consultante et traductrice e-business international

    2015 - maintenant

  • Trusted Shops Gmbh - Consultante Trusted Shops France

    Köln 2015 - maintenant Trusted Shops is European leader when it comes to boosting consumer confidence in online shopping. Since 1999, over 26 000 successful shop operators have relied on the services of Trusted Shops, including well-known international brand shops like Sarenza, La Redoute, Zalando, Music Store, Monnier freres, Balsamik, Triumph or Showroomprive and many small and medium-sized enterprises like Paraforme, Made in design, Arts 2 Chine, Rentree discount, Moroccan market, Luminaire.fr...

    Thanks to its comprehensive consumer protection, Trusted Shops membership for online retailers including the well known seal of approval, legal shop certification and customer reviews nurtures a climate of confidence and security that boosts consumers’ willingness to buy. The result: fewer aborted sales and higher turnover.

    Feel free to get in touch with me for talking about our company, products or cooperations!

  • L'Occitane - Attachée service client Europe CWE & B2B

    Paris 2014 - 2015

  • NETexcom Groupe Informatique - Assistante de Direction

    Monaco 2012 - 2014 Responsable de la comptabilité, Suivi de la facturation, gestion du recouvrement
    Coordination entre les différents services
    Organisation des déplacements professionnels
    Gestion des appels téléphoniques, courriers et e-mails
    Préparation et organisation des réunions, rédaction des comptes rendus, reporting
    Organisation d'un stand exposant lors de congres
    Elaboration des outils de communication, plaquettes

  • Trusted Shops Gmbh - Partner & Account Manager France

    Köln 2010 - 2012 Etude, Stratégie et Business Plan pour l'entrée de Trusted Shops sur le marché
    Responsable partenariats et commerciale grands comptes, négociation et suivi des
    différents partenariats/clients
    Présence sur les salons, évènements utilisateurs, et roadshow
    Responsable d'actions Marketing et RP en coordination avec l'agence de relations
    publiques

  • EKomi - Business Development Manager & chef d'équipe - Yields Sales & Services

    2009 - 2010 Business Development Manager et chef d'équipe - Yields Sales &
    Chef d'équipe France et Espagne et formatrice (6 personnes)
    Commerciale B2B, suivi clientèle
    Support du département marketing pour la définition de campagnes, rédaction de
    Newsletters

  • Sound Service - International Customer Care

    2008 - 2009 Commerciale B2B Benelux, Allemagne, Autriche, Suisse, France

  • Musikhaus Thomann - International Sales manager

    2006 - 2008 Commerciale B2C et Grands Comptes B2B France
    Chargée aux projets de développement et actions Marketing
    Chargée du recrutement et de la formation

  • Nici AG - Responsable contrôle qualité

    2005 - 2006 Chargée des relations avec les fabricants et fournisseurs (Europe / Afrique du
    Nord / Asie)
    Responsable du contrôle qualité/conformité des jouets/peluches et de
    l'établissement des comptes rendus

  • Office du tourisme Coburg - Stagiaire

    2004 - 2004

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :