Menu

Alex MORINEAU

CHASSANT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
TopSolid
Catia v4
SolidWorks

Entreprises

  • REVERDY machines spéciales - Responsable BE - chargés d'affaires

    CHASSANT 2001 - maintenant

  • REVERDY - Responsable BE - chargés d'affaires

    CHASSANT 2001 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Du Maine IUT GMP

    Le Mans 2000 - 2001 Licence professionnelle CFAO

  • IUT GMP GMP (Le Mans)

    Le Mans 1998 - 2000 DUT génie Mécanique et Productique

Réseau