Alexandra BRAY
Ajouter
Alexandra BRAY
BRESSUIRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Strada
- Technicienne informatique
BRESSUIRE
maintenant
STRADA
- Technicienne informatique
BRESSUIRE
2004 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Saint Joseph
Bressuire
1998 - 2000
Lycée Maurice Genevoix
Bressuire
1994 - 1998
bep et bac pro
Réseau
Agnès GAUTRET
Alexis TONNOIR
Briaud FRANÇOIS
Freddy OLLIER
Guillaume COLSON
Laurent JOLLY
Pascal DELION
Victor DE OLIVEIRA
Wilfried CHAUVEAU
