Alexandra VERBECQ VAN DER BORGH

17 Juin Media (groupe Newen) - C Presse Prod - Endemol Shine Group - Le Journal International de Médecine - Egora Le Panorama du médecin
- Journaliste * Journaliste scientifique * Journaliste reporter d'images
Paris (75000)2016 - maintenantDocumentaires pour : France 5 (Enquête de santé), TF1 (Grands Reportages, Reportage Découverte), France 2 (Infrarouge), M6 (Zone interdite).
Interviews et articles pour : Le Journal International de Médecine, Egora Le Panorama du médecin
BFMTV
- Journaliste Reporter d'Images
Paris2015 - 2015
Laboratoires Merck Sharp Dohme
- External scientific information Manager. Patient groups, general public
2013 - 2015
Laboratoires Merck Sharp Dohme
- Healthcare professionals scientific information Manager - Editor in chief of www.univadis.fr
2007 - 2013
Lp [active partner] (Groupe LP)
- Directeur Général Adjoint
2004 - 2007
Syzygy (Groupe WPP)
- Directeur conseil éditorial
2000 - 2003
Action d'éclat (Archipel santé) - NHA Communication - Electricité de France
- Directeur conseil éditorial