Alexandra VERBECQ VAN DER BORGH

Paris

En résumé

Journaliste * Journaliste scientifique * Journaliste Reporter d'Images

Entreprises

  • 17 Juin Media (groupe Newen) - C Presse Prod - Endemol Shine Group - Le Journal International de Médecine - Egora Le Panorama du médecin - Journaliste * Journaliste scientifique * Journaliste reporter d'images

    Paris (75000) 2016 - maintenant Documentaires pour : France 5 (Enquête de santé), TF1 (Grands Reportages, Reportage Découverte), France 2 (Infrarouge), M6 (Zone interdite).
    Interviews et articles pour : Le Journal International de Médecine, Egora Le Panorama du médecin

  • BFMTV - Journaliste Reporter d'Images

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • Laboratoires Merck Sharp Dohme - External scientific information Manager. Patient groups, general public

    2013 - 2015

  • Laboratoires Merck Sharp Dohme - Healthcare professionals scientific information Manager - Editor in chief of www.univadis.fr

    2007 - 2013

  • Lp [active partner] (Groupe LP) - Directeur Général Adjoint

    2004 - 2007

  • Syzygy (Groupe WPP) - Directeur conseil éditorial

    2000 - 2003

  • Action d'éclat (Archipel santé) - NHA Communication - Electricité de France - Directeur conseil éditorial

    Paris 1993 - 1999

Formations

Réseau

