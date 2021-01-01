Menu

Alexandre BARDY

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

Oberhoffen-sur-Moder

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.alexandre-bardy.okkc.xyz

  • VAUCONSANT - Responsable Commercial

    2006 - maintenant Responsable Commercial BtoB 1/4 Sud EST France :

    - 4 régions : PACA / Rhône Alpes / Languedoc Roussillon / Auvergne

    Gestion et développement du parc client :
    - préparation dossiers clients / conseil / présentation / négociation / vente / suivi chantier
    - Relation Usine (BE , Fabrication ...)

    Reporting au Directeur Général


    Logiciels : office / autocad 2010 / sketchup v8

  • Cartes et Services - AFONE - Assistant Directeur Marketing

    2003 - 2006

  • Company News - Commercial

    2003 - 2003

Formations

Réseau