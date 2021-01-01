Retail
Alexandre BARDY
Ajouter
Alexandre BARDY
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
Oberhoffen-sur-Moder
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.alexandre-bardy.okkc.xyz
VAUCONSANT
- Responsable Commercial
2006 - maintenant
Responsable Commercial BtoB 1/4 Sud EST France :
- 4 régions : PACA / Rhône Alpes / Languedoc Roussillon / Auvergne
Gestion et développement du parc client :
- préparation dossiers clients / conseil / présentation / négociation / vente / suivi chantier
- Relation Usine (BE , Fabrication ...)
Reporting au Directeur Général
Logiciels : office / autocad 2010 / sketchup v8
Cartes et Services - AFONE
- Assistant Directeur Marketing
2003 - 2006
Company News
- Commercial
2003 - 2003
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Lille
2002 - 2003
Master E-Business et E-marketing
ESC LILLE
Université LYON / HOGEESCHOOL ZEELAND BACHELOR (Lyon)
Lyon
2001 - 2002
Ingénieurie Commerciale et Commerce international - BACHELOR (Erasmus avec Université internationale - cours en anglais)
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)
Lyon
2000 - 2001
License Commerciale
Université Paris 13 Paris Nord Villetaneuse IUT GTR
Villetaneuse
1998 - 2000
DUT GTR
Lycée Saint Charles
Orleans
1995 - 1997
Bac Scientifique
Réseau
Alexandre PIERSON
Bruno NAHAN
Dominique DUMONTIER
Guillaume PASQUIER
Ludovic DE LA CHAPELLE
Olivier MASSON
Pascaline JACQUOT
Philippe BOSSU
Vincent LALANNE