Alexandre BOUST
Alexandre BOUST
Levallois-Perret
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GEODIS EUROMATIC
- Business Development Manager
Levallois-Perret
2012 - maintenant
GEODIS EUROMATIC
- Responsable Service Clients National
Levallois-Perret
2010 - 2012
GEODIS EUROMATIC
- Responsable des activités EGS (Euromatic Global Services)
Levallois-Perret
2010 - 2010
GEODIS EUROMATIC
- CHEF D’AGENCE AFI (Air France Industrie)
Levallois-Perret
2008 - 2009
GEODIS EUROMATIC
- Business Manager
Levallois-Perret
2006 - 2007
SERNAM TRANSPORT ROUTE
- Chef de Centres
2004 - 2005
SERNAM
- Responsable Affrètement
Clichy
2003 - 2004
.
76 FRANCE EXPRESS
- Exploitant
2001 - 2003
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Agathe ESCLATINE
Christian DELAPORTE
Corinne TISSIER MOLET
Cyrille RAYNAL
Florence COMTE
Gilles CAUBET
Jean Claude THOMAS
Jeremy BRUNEAU
Matthieu LENOIR
Raymond MAZGAJ
