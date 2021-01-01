Alexandre CERVELLERA

In charge of functional and technical support on a valuation and risk analysis application and its real time derivate. Business analysis on Fixed Income and Creder products, I am in charge of Value at Risk, Profit and Lost, Collateral or Client Valuation productions. Mainly affected at Front Office requests, I vouch for risk analysis availability and relevance and I watch closely for key performance indicators to be able to respond quickly to emergency incidents which I am able to follow through monitoring tools managed and developed by me. In order to follow market reactivity, I participate actively to the releases deployments. I have a strong involvement in FireDrill exercises organized by LCH, being the main contact of IT valuation side. Moreover, I am also a warrant of the reporting process in following up problem and incident management gain with ITIL foundation diploma and experience.