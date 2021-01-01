Menu

Alexandre CERVELLERA

NEW YORK

En résumé

In charge of functional and technical support on a valuation and risk analysis application and its real time derivate. Business analysis on Fixed Income and Creder products, I am in charge of Value at Risk, Profit and Lost, Collateral or Client Valuation productions. Mainly affected at Front Office requests, I vouch for risk analysis availability and relevance and I watch closely for key performance indicators to be able to respond quickly to emergency incidents which I am able to follow through monitoring tools managed and developed by me. In order to follow market reactivity, I participate actively to the releases deployments. I have a strong involvement in FireDrill exercises organized by LCH, being the main contact of IT valuation side. Moreover, I am also a warrant of the reporting process in following up problem and incident management gain with ITIL foundation diploma and experience.

Entreprises

  • Société Générale CIB NewYork - Senior Support Engineer in NewYork

    2014 - maintenant Dealing with the functional support of risk calculating and trade processing applications on the trading floor.

  • Société Générale CIB HongKong - FTS Application Support Engineer

    2011 - 2011 I have been sent in Hong Kong to be part of a project called "Follow The Sun" in order to stabilized the daily basis risk and PnL figures production.

  • Société Générale Corporate Investment Banking - Application Support Engineer

  • Société Générale Corporate Investment Banking - Project Manager

    PARIS 2010 - 2010

Formations

Réseau