Morgan CHAUVEL

-
Direction Operationnelle Territoriale at Coliposte Company
- Application engineer
2008 - maintenant
Created JAVA software to manage 40% of parcel deliveries in Paris and its suburbs
-
ESIEA Students' Sports Association
- President
2005 - maintenant
2005 - 2008 : President of ESIEA Students’ Sports Association: led a team of 15, prospected for sponsors and financing, managed a budget of 80 K€, organized an inter-engineering school sports tournament (budget: 5000€) / a students’ party (budget 20 k€)
-
Techniville
- Work with client in creating files to send to ANAH
2004 - 2004
July 2004: TECHNIVILLE, Nice (Town planning organisation, Cagnes sur Mer, France). Assisted personnel in the design office with work in partnership with Agence Nationale d'Amélioration de l'Habitat (National Agency for Improvement of the Habitat) : received members of the public and collaborated on projects for funding housing rehabilitation schemes.