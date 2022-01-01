Alexandre DE LIMA CASTANHEIRA

-
comiXology (an Amazon company)
- Senior Director Business Development
2015 - maintenant
Based in New York City
-
ComiXology Europe
- Director of Business Development EMEA
2012 - 2015
Responsibilities
• Launched and managed the company's European business with responsibilities including content acquisition, product planning, marketing/PR initiatives and distribution partnerships.
• Managed day to day relationships with key strategic publishers, working closely with internal teams including product and marketing to execute on revenue driving initiatives.
• Define and managed all marketing european marketing operations including digital acquisition campaign with key partners like Google & Amazon, social media, advertising, events, merchandising and co-marketing activities with key partners.
• Define with the product & tech teams internationalization of the comiXology platform.
• Coordinated the European production operations responsible for prioritizing and launching 70+ Bande dessinée, comics and Manga weekly, across several consumer facing mobile apps and websites.
• Managed relationships with mobile distribution partners, including Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon.
-
Dassault Systèmes
- Global Marketing for the Industrial Equipment Industry
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2011 - 2012
Responsibilities
• Define marketing strategy for the Industrial Equipment industry: Communication, Marketing campaign, Sales Enablement, Events.
• Design the touch points marketing plan to support the achievement of our marketing objectives including the development and delivery of all related content: brochures, kakemonos, flyers, posters, sales kits, etc.
• Develop, manage and collaborate with external / internal Communication & industry teams to design both internal and external communication.
• Lead in the re-design and management of the externally facing industry website, on 3DS.com, to reflect Dassault Systèmes' strategic shift to Solution Experience. 3DS.com/industrial-equipment
Achievements
• Development of the marketing & deployment plan along with all assets needed to ensure the launch of the first solution based on Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform: Brochure, kakemono, events announcement (speaker), videos, online sales kits, etc.
• Increased the industry awareness through communication, social media activities and physical events like customer forums, business partners’ events, etc.
• Presentation of marketing strategies and innovative assets to C-Level executives.
-
Dassault Systèmes
- Web marketing, community management & développement e-business
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2009 - 2010
PLM MarketPlace e-marketing and e-business development
Responsibilities
• Managed social media marketing and improved web 2.0 strategies : Business blog, Twitter, YouTube, internal communities.
• Created PLM MarketPlace content: website graphics (Photoshop), PowerPoint presentations, videos edition (CamTasia, Adobe Premiere).
• Identified and Included PLM MarketPlace members into Dassault Systèmes’ marketing initiatives on a Worldwide basis.
• Created and deployed 3D virtual showroom for PLM MarketPlace Partners, using internal software: 3Dvia Scenes, 3Dvia Shape, 3Dvia Studio.
• Co-organized the annual Partner Summit event aiming to regroup the major solution partners to discuss how they can work with Dassault Systèmes’ objectives and new orientation.
• Managed quarterly business & marketing reviews with PLM MarketPlace partners
Achievements
• Increased the program awareness both internally and externally using traditional communication tools (webinars, printed support, etc.) as well as new media platforms such as social media.
• Educated internal and external marketing and direct sales people to PLM MarketPlace program.
-
General Mills
- Commercial
VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
2008 - 2008
Responsibilities
• Promoted brands within all supermarkets in southwestern France with a focus on “Häagen Dazs”.
• Negotiated commercial events in hypermarkets and supermarkets with point-of-sale representatives.
Achievements
• Improved brands visibility in stores: from 57% to 92% for Häagen Dazs, to 82% for Old El Paso and to 102% for Green Giant.
• Outperformed brand visibility objectives: +2% for Häagen Dazs, +2% for Green Giant.
• Fulfilled the commercial events objectives with six in-store events.
-
Studio Makma
- Assistant chef de projet
2008 - 2009
•Mise en place d'un business plan pour le projet "My Comic Book Universe"
•Identification et prospection d'investisseurs.
•Définition des postes de créatifs.
•Participation au recrutement de l'équipe créative.
-
Coca Cola
- Commercial
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
2007 - 2007
Responsibilities
• Promoted brands within all supermarkets in southwestern France with a focus on “Häagen Dazs”.
• Negotiated commercial events in hypermarkets and supermarkets with point-of-sale representatives.