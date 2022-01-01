Menu

Alexandre DE LIMA CASTANHEIRA

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Consultez mon profil LinkedIn pour voir mon profil complet : http://fr.linkedin.com/in/alexandredelimacastanheira

Mes compétences :
Marketing
E-business

Entreprises

  • comiXology (an Amazon company) - Senior Director Business Development

    2015 - maintenant Based in New York City

  • ComiXology Europe - Director of Business Development EMEA

    2012 - 2015 Responsibilities

    • Launched and managed the company's European business with responsibilities including content acquisition, product planning, marketing/PR initiatives and distribution partnerships.

    • Managed day to day relationships with key strategic publishers, working closely with internal teams including product and marketing to execute on revenue driving initiatives.

    • Define and managed all marketing european marketing operations including digital acquisition campaign with key partners like Google & Amazon, social media, advertising, events, merchandising and co-marketing activities with key partners.
    • Define with the product & tech teams internationalization of the comiXology platform.

    • Coordinated the European production operations responsible for prioritizing and launching 70+ Bande dessinée, comics and Manga weekly, across several consumer facing mobile apps and websites.

    • Managed relationships with mobile distribution partners, including Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon.

  • Dassault Systèmes - Global Marketing for the Industrial Equipment Industry

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2012 Responsibilities
    • Define marketing strategy for the Industrial Equipment industry: Communication, Marketing campaign, Sales Enablement, Events.
    • Design the touch points marketing plan to support the achievement of our marketing objectives including the development and delivery of all related content: brochures, kakemonos, flyers, posters, sales kits, etc.
    • Develop, manage and collaborate with external / internal Communication & industry teams to design both internal and external communication.
    • Lead in the re-design and management of the externally facing industry website, on 3DS.com, to reflect Dassault Systèmes' strategic shift to Solution Experience. 3DS.com/industrial-equipment

    Achievements
    • Development of the marketing & deployment plan along with all assets needed to ensure the launch of the first solution based on Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform: Brochure, kakemono, events announcement (speaker), videos, online sales kits, etc.
    • Increased the industry awareness through communication, social media activities and physical events like customer forums, business partners’ events, etc.
    • Presentation of marketing strategies and innovative assets to C-Level executives.

  • Dassault Systèmes - Web marketing, community management & développement e-business

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2009 - 2010 PLM MarketPlace e-marketing and e-business development

    Responsibilities
    • Managed social media marketing and improved web 2.0 strategies : Business blog, Twitter, YouTube, internal communities.
    • Created PLM MarketPlace content: website graphics (Photoshop), PowerPoint presentations, videos edition (CamTasia, Adobe Premiere).
    • Identified and Included PLM MarketPlace members into Dassault Systèmes’ marketing initiatives on a Worldwide basis.
    • Created and deployed 3D virtual showroom for PLM MarketPlace Partners, using internal software: 3Dvia Scenes, 3Dvia Shape, 3Dvia Studio.
    • Co-organized the annual Partner Summit event aiming to regroup the major solution partners to discuss how they can work with Dassault Systèmes’ objectives and new orientation.
    • Managed quarterly business & marketing reviews with PLM MarketPlace partners

    Achievements
    • Increased the program awareness both internally and externally using traditional communication tools (webinars, printed support, etc.) as well as new media platforms such as social media.
    • Educated internal and external marketing and direct sales people to PLM MarketPlace program.

  • General Mills - Commercial

    VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2008 - 2008 Responsibilities
    • Promoted brands within all supermarkets in southwestern France with a focus on “Häagen Dazs”.
    • Negotiated commercial events in hypermarkets and supermarkets with point-of-sale representatives.

    Achievements
    • Improved brands visibility in stores: from 57% to 92% for Häagen Dazs, to 82% for Old El Paso and to 102% for Green Giant.
    • Outperformed brand visibility objectives: +2% for Häagen Dazs, +2% for Green Giant.
    • Fulfilled the commercial events objectives with six in-store events.

  • Studio Makma - Assistant chef de projet

    2008 - 2009 •Mise en place d'un business plan pour le projet "My Comic Book Universe"

    •Identification et prospection d'investisseurs.

    •Définition des postes de créatifs.

    •Participation au recrutement de l'équipe créative.

  • Coca Cola - Commercial

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2007 - 2007 Responsibilities
    • Promoted brands within all supermarkets in southwestern France with a focus on “Häagen Dazs”.
    • Negotiated commercial events in hypermarkets and supermarkets with point-of-sale representatives.

Formations

Réseau