Alexandre DEGEUSER

LILLE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Freelance - Chef de projet

    2016 - maintenant Création et exploitation de sites e-commerce

  • CLIXITY - Filiale H.T.M / Boulanger - Responsable E-merchandising

    WASQUEHAL 2014 - maintenant

  • Webdistrib.com - Responsable des ventes

    Wasquehal 2013 - 2014

  • Webdistrib.com - Chef de produit informatique et téléphonie

    Wasquehal 2011 - 2013

  • Boulanger - Employé libre service

    FRETIN 2008 - 2009

Formations

  • IAE

    Lille 2009 - 2011 Management Général

    en apprentissage

Réseau