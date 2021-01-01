Retail
Alexandre DEGEUSER
Alexandre DEGEUSER
LILLE
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Freelance
- Chef de projet
2016 - maintenant
Création et exploitation de sites e-commerce
CLIXITY - Filiale H.T.M / Boulanger
- Responsable E-merchandising
WASQUEHAL
2014 - maintenant
Webdistrib.com
- Responsable des ventes
Wasquehal
2013 - 2014
Webdistrib.com
- Chef de produit informatique et téléphonie
Wasquehal
2011 - 2013
Boulanger
- Employé libre service
FRETIN
2008 - 2009
Formations
IAE
Lille
2009 - 2011
Management Général
en apprentissage
Réseau
Alexandre MOREL
Anthony HAGUE
Armada (Suresnes)
Aurélie DESEURE
Cabinet KALYPTUS
Charlotte BLOQUET
Cloé MOREEL MAËS
François LECAT
Moïse DHAUSSY
Olivier GUYOTTE
Yohann LOYAUX