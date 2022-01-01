Alexandre DELOBELLE

 3 years of experience as a logistics project manager

 1.5 years of experience in supervising production operations

 Knowledge : Automotive industry, team and project management, lean manufacturing, supply chain management

 1 year of solo traveling around Asia and Australia (May 2015 – May 2016)

 Benefits: Open-mind, curiosity mindset, flexibility, push the limits, self-awareness, languages

 Interests: Discover new cultures and countries, sports in general (gym and fitness, golf), extreme sports (motorbike

races, skydiving) and strategic games (chess and poker).

 Favorite quote: “It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed “ Theodore Roosevelt.

 Opportunities : Seeking a position in logistics or generally in supply chain worldwide



