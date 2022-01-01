Menu

Alexandre DELOBELLE

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

 3 years of experience as a logistics project manager
 1.5 years of experience in supervising production operations
 Knowledge : Automotive industry, team and project management, lean manufacturing, supply chain management
 1 year of solo traveling around Asia and Australia (May 2015 – May 2016)
 Benefits: Open-mind, curiosity mindset, flexibility, push the limits, self-awareness, languages
 Interests: Discover new cultures and countries, sports in general (gym and fitness, golf), extreme sports (motorbike
races, skydiving) and strategic games (chess and poker).
 Favorite quote: “It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed “ Theodore Roosevelt.
 Opportunities : Seeking a position in logistics or generally in supply chain worldwide

Mes compétences :
Gestion
Lean manufacturing
Industrie
Logistique
Management
Production
Ingénierie
Automobile
Management opérationnel
Lean supply chain
Gestion de la production

Entreprises

  • Valeo - Superviseur de production

    Paris 2014 - 2015 - Encadrement et management de 40 collaborateurs de production (Opérateurs, conducteurs d'équipements automatisés et team leader)
    - Planifier la production (adéquation charge/capacité)
    - Assurer la communication avec les services en interactions (logistique, qualité et technique)
    - Résolution des problèmes et amélioration continue
    - Piloter la performance QCDM (Qualité, coût, délai, maintenance).

  • Simply Market - Responsable de secteur logistique

    JOUY-EN-JOSAS 2013 - 2014 • Management d’une équipe de 25 collaborateurs (animation, encadrement, formation)
    • Coordination des activités (préparation et réapprovisionnement) - Périmètre géré : 10000 m²
    • Garant de la propreté de la zone de travail
    • Assurer la sécurité du personnel et des moyens techniques
    • Evaluer la performance de l’équipe
    • Diagnostiquer les causes de défaillances et optimiser les process
    • Conduire une démarche d’amélioration continue
    • Auditeur interne (certification qualité)

  • Renault - Organisateur logistique

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2013 Chef de projet – Internalisation de l’activité du collectage des déchets

    • Travail transversal avec le département Environnement
    • Audits réalisés sur le processus de collectage / Analyse de déroulement
    • Élaboration d’un plan d’actions et suivi strict des réalisations
    • Pilotage des actions à réaliser / animation des points d’avancements
    • Gestion des aspects juridiques, ergonomique et process
    - Gain potentiel : 240 000 €/an soit 1,80€/véhicule

    Chef de projet – Réorganisation et Optimisation d’une zone de travail au département montage

    • Benchmarking et Brainstorming afin de relever les hypothèses / Audits de poste
    • Travail en lien avec les différents départements (Ingénierie, informatique et fabrication)
    • Phase d’étude sur le mode de fonctionnement (investissement et calcul de rentabilité)
    • Management du groupe de travail et Animation de réunions semi-mensuelles
    • Méthodes de résolution de problèmes et d’amélioration continue (PDCA)
    • Phase de test sur le terrain / Formation des effectifs
    • Pérennisation des résultats
    - Bénéfice : 224 000 €/an soit 1,68€/véhicule

    Chef de projet – Pilotage des actions sur la gestion des pièces en débords

    • Gestion des priorités (l’important et l’urgent) / Création et évaluation des indicateurs
    • Etude et test terrain pour les pistes d’amélioration
    • Réalisation terrain des solutions techniques / Plan de surveillance des actions effectuées
    - Bénéfice : 90 000 €/an soit 0,68€/véhicule

    Etude de faisabilité sur l’intégration de nouvelles pièces en fonctionnement L3PS (Approvisionnements synchronisés avec le flux véhicule).

    Etude de faisabilité sur le stockage de pièces en remorque

    Mise en place de la réception administrative implicite dans les gares routières
    - Identification circuits prioritaires
    - Audit des déchargements camions
    - Synthétisation des problèmes identifiés
    - Contact les fournisseurs pour résolution
    - Nouvel audit planifié pour contrôler les actions faites par les fournisseurs
    - Information et formation du personnel de gare routière

  • N&W global vending - Stagiaire projet LEAN

    2010 - 2010 Wittenborg (Fabrication de distributeurs automatiques de boissons)
    Acteur au sein d’un groupe de travail international sur un projet de réimplantation d’atelier (Odense, Danemark)

    Projet d’intégration d’une chaîne d’assemblage externe d’un produit dans la chaîne principale
    • Organisation du groupe de travail
    • Création / suivi du planning prévisionnel
    • Analyse de l’existant (processus d’assemblage, schéma d’implantation actuel)
    • Mise en œuvre du schéma d’implantation futur

  • Leroy Merlin - Employé logistique

    Lezennes 2009 - 2010 - Préparation des commandes
    - Zonage des produits afin de satisfaire le client en terme de qualité et de réactivité
    - Réception marchandises
    - Régler litiges clients

Formations

Réseau