Alexandre DELOBELLE

3 years of experience as a logistics project manager
1.5 years of experience in supervising production operations
Knowledge : Automotive industry, team and project management, lean manufacturing, supply chain management
1 year of solo traveling around Asia and Australia (May 2015 – May 2016)
Benefits: Open-mind, curiosity mindset, flexibility, push the limits, self-awareness, languages
Interests: Discover new cultures and countries, sports in general (gym and fitness, golf), extreme sports (motorbike
races, skydiving) and strategic games (chess and poker).
Favorite quote: “It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed “ Theodore Roosevelt.
Opportunities : Seeking a position in logistics or generally in supply chain worldwide
Mes compétences :
Gestion
Lean manufacturing
Industrie
Logistique
Management
Production
Ingénierie
Automobile
Management opérationnel
Lean supply chain
Gestion de la production