Dominique VINET

Management opérationnel
Lean supply chain
Logistique
Entreprises
DSV
- General Manager
2017 - maintenant
Deret
- China Managing Director
SARAN2014 - 2016Head of a team of 50 logistics professionals in China for Deret Logistics Asia
Offering unique added value services, end-to-end logistics services & tailor-made solutions to customers between Asia and Europe
- chinese suppliers' coordination
- storage and warehousing activities
- shipping coordination
- CFS/CY consolidation
- quality control (especially in textile / fashion)
Fudan University, Shanghai
- Studying mandarin at Fudan University in Shanghai, CHINA
2013 - 2014Passed HSK level 3
Renault
- General Manager - Logistics Operations Europe
Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2013In charge of Logistics Operations for Europe, including Russia, Turkey, Morocco
3300 truck/container deliveries per day to Renault plants
Manage the performance of 70 hauliers and 15 cross-docks
Budget holder : 480 M€
Head of a team of 95 people
Implementation of Lean Supply Chain concepts with following results :
- truck fill rate improvement in 2012 : + 3,4%
- logistics cost reduction between 2012 and 2011 : -6,1%
- on-time delivery 2012 : 98,3% (1hour delay tolerance)
RENAULT
- Senior Manager - Logistics Operations France
Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2012Inbound logistics operations and planning – Daily management of 25 hauliers in France to insure parts delivery to 9 Renault plants/cross-docks/warehouses
Budget : 70 M€ /year
Management of 17 people
Cost reduction on inbound logistics : -6,7% between 2009 and 2011 (-9,1 M€)
On-Time-Delivery : 98,5% end 2011 – progress by +3,2 % in 3 years through continuous improvement process (Kaizen)
RENAULT
- Supply Chain project manager - South Africa
Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2008Engineering and implementation of Logan vehicle Supply Chain in South Africa - Renault / Nissan Alliance project : Renault manufacturing in a Nissan plant
Operational management of parts and vehicles logistics in launching phase (transport, parts delivery, production control, industrial planning, vehicle distribution, ...)
Team leader (6 persons)
Respect of launch planning, within negotiated budget :
o Service level first deliveries : 98,8%
o Logistics costs : 23 M€/year
o Project Engineering costs : 1,4 M€
NISSAN MOTORS JAPAN
- Process & Planning Manager
2000 - 2002Member of a Renault/Nissan cross-functional team to define and implement common development processes between both companies
Analysis of vehicle development processes of Nissan – identification of Best Practices
Participation in the implementation of Nissan digital process in Renault – reduction of
product development time by 17%
Definition of design change management standard procedures for cross-
manufacturing (ex : Renault Clio in Nissan plant in Mexico)
RENAULT do BRASIL
- Quality Control project manager
Boulogne-Billancourt 1998 - 2000Quality Controls definition and implementation on Clio and Scenic vehicles in Renault new plant in Brazil
Trainer for the local Quality Control team : 7 people