Menu

Alexandre DIETZ

GENEVE

En résumé

Specialized in Oil Trade Finance / Commodities / Banking

Entreprises

  • SOCAR Trading S.A. - Senior Structured Finance Executive

    2011 - maintenant

  • Lukoil International Trading and Supply Company - Head of Trade Finance

    2006 - maintenant • Negotiating Agreements with Banks such as Bilateral Facilities / Working Capital Facilities…
    • Implementing Short Term financing instruments such as Inventory Financing, securitization…
    • Following up transactions and minimizing inherent risks

  • NATEXIS BANQUE POPULAIRES - Relationship Manager Oil Trade Finance

    2004 - 2006 Relationship Manager Oil Trade Finance, Natexis
    February 04 - June 2006
    NATEXIS Banques Populaires Paris 7th, France
    Front Office Relationship Manager in Oil Trade Finance
    • Developing new accounts and business relationships with oil traders.
    • Specialized in financing Oil Traders and Oil Companies.
    • Preparation of Credit Committee and oil trading companies financial results analysis.

  • SILVERCREEK Wine Merchants Pte Ltd Singapore - Sales representative

    2002 - 2003 September 02-January 03

    Sales Representative
    • Marketing strategy analysis for wholesales and retail market and developing new accounts.
    • Development and implementation of a web page to publicize wine promotion, events…
    • Preparation of the Financial Report and financial results analysis.

  • TOYOTA Sivam Dupleix - Sales Representative

    VAUCRESSON 2001 - 2001 April 01- June 01 - INTERNSHIP
    TOYOTA Sivam Dupleix Paris 15th, France
    Sales Representative
    • Customer’s information on different financial services like credit, rental…
    • Car appliances and Insurance…
    • Organization of a Golf tournament sponsored by the company (promotional campaign).

  • ELF TRADING SA - Trading Team in refined products, administration and letters of credit operations

    1997 - 1997 July 1997 - INTERNSHIP
    ELF TRADING SA La Défense, France
    Trading Team in refined products, administration and letters of credit operations
    • Creation of a new filing system and other administrative tasks.
    • Letters of credit and Shipping documents.
    • Bill of Lading and shipping documents verification

Formations

Réseau