Alexandre DIETZ

Lukoil International Trading and Supply Company
- Head of Trade Finance
2006 - maintenant• Negotiating Agreements with Banks such as Bilateral Facilities / Working Capital Facilities…
• Implementing Short Term financing instruments such as Inventory Financing, securitization…
• Following up transactions and minimizing inherent risks
2004 - 2006Relationship Manager Oil Trade Finance, Natexis
February 04 - June 2006
NATEXIS Banques Populaires Paris 7th, France
Front Office Relationship Manager in Oil Trade Finance
• Developing new accounts and business relationships with oil traders.
• Specialized in financing Oil Traders and Oil Companies.
• Preparation of Credit Committee and oil trading companies financial results analysis.
Sales Representative
• Marketing strategy analysis for wholesales and retail market and developing new accounts.
• Development and implementation of a web page to publicize wine promotion, events…
• Preparation of the Financial Report and financial results analysis.
TOYOTA Sivam Dupleix
- Sales Representative
VAUCRESSON2001 - 2001April 01- June 01 - INTERNSHIP
TOYOTA Sivam Dupleix Paris 15th, France
Sales Representative
• Customer’s information on different financial services like credit, rental…
• Car appliances and Insurance…
• Organization of a Golf tournament sponsored by the company (promotional campaign).
ELF TRADING SA
- Trading Team in refined products, administration and letters of credit operations
1997 - 1997July 1997 - INTERNSHIP
ELF TRADING SA La Défense, France
Trading Team in refined products, administration and letters of credit operations
• Creation of a new filing system and other administrative tasks.
• Letters of credit and Shipping documents.
• Bill of Lading and shipping documents verification