Meryem TURSUN

Mies

Mes compétences :
project staffing
mobility international
oil and gas culture and environment
Recrutement
Ressources humaines
Conseil

Entreprises

  • Iota Groupe - Sourcing and Global Network Manager

    Mies 2014 - 2016

  • SNC LAVALIN - Commissioning operations general assistant

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2013 - 2014

  • SBM Offshore - HR Business Partner

    SCHIEDAM 2013 - maintenant

  • IOTA GROUP - Oil& Gas project engineer

    Mies 2002 - 2011 PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

    2007 – April 2011
    IOTA GROUP – Oil & Gas Department – MIES (Switzerland)Oil & Gas Business Engineer

    Clients Portfolio: TOTAL SA, TOTAL ANGOLA, SATORP (SAUDI ARAMCO TOTAL REFINING),
    Projects: Al Jubail, Clov, Girri, Timimoun, etc …

    Profiles recruited: Piping Specialist, Vessels Specialist, Welding Specialist, Civil Specialist, Material Specialist, Electrical Specialist, PCS/DCS Specialist, Interface Coordinator, Planning, Cost Controller, Contract Advisor, Cost Estimator, Document Controller , Commissioning manager …

    Main Objective: to seek, find and select best technical profiles matching with client’s service requests

    In charge of the:
    - Follow up and development of the Client Portfolio as per annual objectives
    - Recruitment of adequate Technical personnel from selection up to employment contract negotiation, signature and follow up
    - Commercial negotiation and follow up of Client contracts of services
    - Interface with Cost Control Department for invoicing and salary payment issues
    - Weekly & Monthly Reporting of Portfolio development


    mid- 2005 – 2007
    IOTA GROUP – Oil & Gas Department – MIES (Switzerland)

    Recruitment engineer, in support to the Business Engineers of Oil & Gas Division.

    Clients: TOTAL SA , SAIPEM, PONTICELLI, YEMEN LNG, TECHNIP, PERENCO, ACERGY etc…..
    Projects: OML 58, AKPO, ROSA LIRIO, YEMEN LNG, USAN

    Objective: to seek, find and select best profiles matching with client’s service requests

    - In charge of the International recruitment of technical profiles for Oil & Gas industry (Africa, Middle East, Europe ) especially engineers and managers : draw up advertisement, interviews, salary negotiation, follow-up of candidates from selection up to the end of contracts of designees
    - follow-up and update the data base of IOTA GROUP human resources: mailing, updating, quotation, define and draw up job tickets
    - answer to international tenders
    - interface between IOTA head quarter and subsidiaries
    - Ensure accurate reporting of activity to the Operations Manager




    2002-mid-2005
    IOTA GROUP – Oil & Gas Department – Geneva (Switzerland) Assistant Chargé d’Affaires

    Objective: Responsible for carrying out all administrative and logistics activities related to the expatriate personnel management .

    - Administrative and logistic follow-up of expatriates: Collect personnel's data and create files within Oil & Gas Division in order to ensure the follow up of the conformity and validity of documents concerning all mobilized staff (personnel data sheets, medical certificates, HSE training certificates, diplomas, etc.).
    - Personnel administration continuous monitoring: mobilisation, movements, rotations, absences and demobilisation
    - Organise and follow up visa application process
    - Follow-up of technical assistance contracts
    - Follow-up of purchase orders
    - Schedule management


    2000-2002
    TOTALFINAELF SA – La Défense (France) Explotation and production division assistant
    - Logistic and administrative follow-up of 30 expatriate engineers
    - Keying time-sheets into SAP
    - Management of making up for extra time worked by staff
    - Preparation of papers for outside duties, dealing with expenses claims…
    - Checking out invoices before validation
    - Obtaining reference numbers for administrative procedures
    - Weekly typing in of world oil production for the Internet site
    - Organization of seminars
    - Managing the appointments book for the Assistant Director

    1998-2000
    SEFA SARL – Limay (France) Specialized in sales of houses all over the Ile de France region
    Secretary and Accounting Assistant
    - Participation in the preparation of pay-slips, the balance sheet and the profit and loss account, charging out of the accounts.

    1998-1999
    Chance Partenaires – Paris (France) Advertising network for the Swiss travel agency, KUONI – Magazine for expatriates: Réussir à l’étranger (Succeeding in a Foreign Country)
    Editorial secretary (2 months’ on-the-job training)

    - Participation in interviews, typ

  • Total sa - Apprentissage admin

    2000 - 2002

Formations

