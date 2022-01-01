Meryem TURSUN

IOTA GROUP
- Oil& Gas project engineer
Mies
2002 - 2011
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
2007 – April 2011
IOTA GROUP – Oil & Gas Department – MIES (Switzerland)Oil & Gas Business Engineer
Clients Portfolio: TOTAL SA, TOTAL ANGOLA, SATORP (SAUDI ARAMCO TOTAL REFINING),
Projects: Al Jubail, Clov, Girri, Timimoun, etc …
Profiles recruited: Piping Specialist, Vessels Specialist, Welding Specialist, Civil Specialist, Material Specialist, Electrical Specialist, PCS/DCS Specialist, Interface Coordinator, Planning, Cost Controller, Contract Advisor, Cost Estimator, Document Controller , Commissioning manager …
Main Objective: to seek, find and select best technical profiles matching with client’s service requests
In charge of the:
- Follow up and development of the Client Portfolio as per annual objectives
- Recruitment of adequate Technical personnel from selection up to employment contract negotiation, signature and follow up
- Commercial negotiation and follow up of Client contracts of services
- Interface with Cost Control Department for invoicing and salary payment issues
- Weekly & Monthly Reporting of Portfolio development
mid- 2005 – 2007
IOTA GROUP – Oil & Gas Department – MIES (Switzerland)
Recruitment engineer, in support to the Business Engineers of Oil & Gas Division.
Clients: TOTAL SA , SAIPEM, PONTICELLI, YEMEN LNG, TECHNIP, PERENCO, ACERGY etc…..
Projects: OML 58, AKPO, ROSA LIRIO, YEMEN LNG, USAN
Objective: to seek, find and select best profiles matching with client’s service requests
- In charge of the International recruitment of technical profiles for Oil & Gas industry (Africa, Middle East, Europe ) especially engineers and managers : draw up advertisement, interviews, salary negotiation, follow-up of candidates from selection up to the end of contracts of designees
- follow-up and update the data base of IOTA GROUP human resources: mailing, updating, quotation, define and draw up job tickets
- answer to international tenders
- interface between IOTA head quarter and subsidiaries
- Ensure accurate reporting of activity to the Operations Manager
2002-mid-2005
IOTA GROUP – Oil & Gas Department – Geneva (Switzerland) Assistant Chargé d’Affaires
Objective: Responsible for carrying out all administrative and logistics activities related to the expatriate personnel management .
- Administrative and logistic follow-up of expatriates: Collect personnel's data and create files within Oil & Gas Division in order to ensure the follow up of the conformity and validity of documents concerning all mobilized staff (personnel data sheets, medical certificates, HSE training certificates, diplomas, etc.).
- Personnel administration continuous monitoring: mobilisation, movements, rotations, absences and demobilisation
- Organise and follow up visa application process
- Follow-up of technical assistance contracts
- Follow-up of purchase orders
- Schedule management
2000-2002
TOTALFINAELF SA – La Défense (France) Explotation and production division assistant
- Logistic and administrative follow-up of 30 expatriate engineers
- Keying time-sheets into SAP
- Management of making up for extra time worked by staff
- Preparation of papers for outside duties, dealing with expenses claims…
- Checking out invoices before validation
- Obtaining reference numbers for administrative procedures
- Weekly typing in of world oil production for the Internet site
- Organization of seminars
- Managing the appointments book for the Assistant Director
1998-2000
SEFA SARL – Limay (France) Specialized in sales of houses all over the Ile de France region
Secretary and Accounting Assistant
- Participation in the preparation of pay-slips, the balance sheet and the profit and loss account, charging out of the accounts.
1998-1999
Chance Partenaires – Paris (France) Advertising network for the Swiss travel agency, KUONI – Magazine for expatriates: Réussir à l’étranger (Succeeding in a Foreign Country)
Editorial secretary (2 months’ on-the-job training)
- Participation in interviews, typ