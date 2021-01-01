Thierry SERE

-
ENI
- PROJECT SERVICES MANAGER
Lyon
2015 - maintenant
Alleviates the Field Development Manager in his duties, Management of the Project Controls team
-
SBM OFFSHORE
- LEAD COST MANAGER
SCHIEDAM
2009 - 2015
Lead Cost Manager, acting Project Controls Manager
-
ECP - Euro Contrôle Projet
- COST ENGINEER
Aix-en-Provence
2007 - 2009
Project: Koniambo Nickel
Tasks: Cost Control Procedures drafting, initial budget building as per applicable WBS,
Responsible for Bulk Materials cost follow-up (budget above 240M US$)
Scope/Budget/Fund transfers, Trends issuance,
Coordination with Engineering & Procurement Dept
Design Change Notices preparation,
3-month look-ahead Cash-Flow preparation & monthly update
-
Total
- PROJECT SERVICES ENGINEER
COURBEVOIE
2006 - 2007
Projects: TOTAL ABK offshore field development projects
-
Technip
- SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER
Paris
2005 - 2006
Project: Koniambo Nickel (Grass root metallurgical complex to be built in Vavouto, Northern Province of New-Caledonia, for the JV FALCONBRIDGE - SMSP (Société Minière du Sud Pacifique)
Expected production: 60,000 tons per year of nickel (#5% of the actual world nickel production)
EPCM Reimbursable contract between Falconbridge-SMSP & Hatch-Technip / Contract # 2,200M US$
Tasks: Early Works strategy [# 120M US$ over 2years], Concrete supply strategy,
Construction of the Master Bid Package applicable to the Early Works,
Preparation of the inquiry documents & their associated bidders' list + T&C's,
Tech. & Comm. clarifications, bid tabulation drafting & issuance of a Letter of recommendation to Client and issuance of subsequent letter of award to Contractor(s)
Contracts administration, including claim management,
Coordination with Engineering, Project control & Clients' representatives
-
Technip
- SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER
Paris
2005 - 2005
Subcontract engineer for the Yemen LNG Plant (Grass root new liquefied natural gas (LNG) Plant - 6,9 MTY expected gas production capacity - to be built in Bal-Haf, Yemen)
Estimated total contract amount: # 2,000M US$
-
Technip
- SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER
Paris
2004 - 2004
Project: TURBO Project for SASOL (EPCM of a Polypropylene unit 300kTY in Sekunda)
Contract: EPCM Contract between TECHNIP and SASOL Chemicals (under NEC environment),
Estimated total contract amount: # 230M US$ (Sub-contracts representing # 45M US$)
Tasks: Requests for Quotation preparation and transmission to bidders,
Chairing Commercial & contractual meetings,
Short-list proposal to Client,
Final bid analysis drafting (technical, commercial & contractual)
Issuance of Letters of recommendation to SASOL
Chairing Kick-off meetings,
Contractual documents finalization.
Amounts of main managed sub-contracts:
Cooling towers: # 1,5M$, Technical building & SS: 5M$, LV and MV Switchgears MT/BT: 6M$
-
Arkema
- COST ESTIMATE ENGINEER
Colombes
2003 - 2003
Client: TOTAL Chemicals Head-office (Pierre-Bénite) - Estimation & Cost Control Department
Petrochemical & chemical projects economic evaluations (using a semi-analytical approach, statistic ratios or in-house data-base),
Technical assistance to Subsidiaries' projects' estimates,
Statistic studies on petrochemical & chemical main equipment & projects (from 1978 to 2002) & input into in-house developed database
-
EURO CONTROLE PROJET
- COST & SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER
Aix-en-Provence
2003 - 2009
PROJECT COST ENGINEER (Oct-07 to Feb-09)
Client: TECHNIP Kuala Lumpur (MALAYSIA)
Project: Koniambo Nickel
PROJECT SERVICES ENGINEER (Oct-06 to Sep-07)
Client: TOTAL Abu Dhabi (UAE)
Projects: TOTAL ABK offshore field development projects
SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER (Jul-05 – Sep-06)
Client: TECHNIP Brisbane (AUSTRALIA)
Project: Koniambo Nickel (Grass root metallurgical complex to be built in Vavouto, Northern Province of New-Caledonia
SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER (Jan-05 – Jun-05)
Client: TECHNIP Paris La Défense
Project: Yemen LNG Plant (Grass root new liquefied natural gas (LNG) Plant
SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER (Mar-04 – Dec-04)
Client: TECHNIP SOUTH AFRICA (Johannesburg)
Project: TURBO Project for SASOL (EPCM contract of a Polypropylene unit)
COST ESTIMATE ENGINEER (Mar-03 - Dec-03)
Client: TOTAL Chemicals Head-office (Pierre-Bénite)
-
Groupe ORTEC
- PROJECT ENGINEER
Aix-en-Provence
2000 - 2003
-
Entrepose Contracting
- PROJECT ENGINEER
Colombes
1998 - 2000
Tasks: Contracts follow-ups, including additional work negotiations with the DCN, site works coordination, labourers and team leaders' recruitment.
Achievements: Various contracts follow-ups for the SEDCO FOREX project (construction of two semi-submersible drilling rigs in Brest, 14,000 tons each) - Managed up to 90 skilled workers under the supervision of 4 foremen (total contract # 5M Euros during 13 months site works),
Kaduna refinery (NIGERIA) 1998 Turn-Around Maintenance (under TOTAL supervision) - Responsible for off-sites works (duration: 3 months).
-
MHPC
- TECHNICAL SITE ENGINEER
1996 - 1998
Muela Dam: Responsible for the engineering works, installation & commissioning supervision of the Bottom Outlet and the Dam electrical power systems, including drafting of the Operating & Maintenance manual,
Hydropower Plant: Responsible for the engineering, purchasing activities & installation supervision of all metal-works,
Sub-contracting activities: scopes of work definition, cost estimates, call for tender issuance, negotiation with selected bidder & site works follow-ups.
-
NORELEC
- SITE ENGINEER
1995 - 1996
Procurement & Construction of a 400kV power-line, 250km long, in the Karoo desert