Thierry SERE

Dear Readers,

I'm a seasoned Project Controls Manager (experience gained overseas on major O&G or Mining Projects) eager to facing new professional challenges.

Note: though currently expat in Congo, I'm seeking a similar position in France (indeed, I'm not particularly keen on relocating overseas for the next few years).



Mes compétences :

Pétrochimie

Ingénierie

Gestion de projet

Energie

Management

Contrôle des coûts

Construction

Procurement

Forecasting

cost estimate

budgets

Petrochemicals

Offshore Oil & Gas

preparation of tech & commercial proposals

opportunities analysis

operation supervision

multiple contracting options analysis

budget preparation

Responsible for the detailed engineering works

Project Management

Project Cost Management

Project Controls Management

Preparation of the initial budget & setting

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Excel

FPSO

FLNG

Earned Value Analysis

Drilling Rig

Contractual strategy development

Contract Management

Construction Management

Cash Flows