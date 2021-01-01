Menu

Thierry SERE

Lyon

En résumé

Dear Readers,
I'm a seasoned Project Controls Manager (experience gained overseas on major O&G or Mining Projects) eager to facing new professional challenges.
Note: though currently expat in Congo, I'm seeking a similar position in France (indeed, I'm not particularly keen on relocating overseas for the next few years).

Mes compétences :
Pétrochimie
Ingénierie
Gestion de projet
Energie
Management
Contrôle des coûts
Construction
Procurement
Forecasting
cost estimate
budgets
Petrochemicals
Offshore Oil & Gas
preparation of tech & commercial proposals
opportunities analysis
operation supervision
multiple contracting options analysis
budget preparation
Responsible for the detailed engineering works
Project Management
Project Cost Management
Project Controls Management
Preparation of the initial budget & setting
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Excel
FPSO
FLNG
Earned Value Analysis
Drilling Rig
Contractual strategy development
Contract Management
Construction Management
Cash Flows

Entreprises

  • ENI - PROJECT SERVICES MANAGER

    Lyon 2015 - maintenant Alleviates the Field Development Manager in his duties, Management of the Project Controls team

  • SBM OFFSHORE - LEAD COST MANAGER

    SCHIEDAM 2009 - 2015 Lead Cost Manager, acting Project Controls Manager

  • ECP - Euro Contrôle Projet - COST ENGINEER

    Aix-en-Provence 2007 - 2009 Project: Koniambo Nickel
    Tasks: Cost Control Procedures drafting, initial budget building as per applicable WBS,
    Responsible for Bulk Materials cost follow-up (budget above 240M US$)
    Scope/Budget/Fund transfers, Trends issuance,
    Coordination with Engineering & Procurement Dept
    Design Change Notices preparation,
    3-month look-ahead Cash-Flow preparation & monthly update

  • Total - PROJECT SERVICES ENGINEER

    COURBEVOIE 2006 - 2007 Projects: TOTAL ABK offshore field development projects

  • Technip - SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Project: Koniambo Nickel (Grass root metallurgical complex to be built in Vavouto, Northern Province of New-Caledonia, for the JV FALCONBRIDGE - SMSP (Société Minière du Sud Pacifique)
    Expected production: 60,000 tons per year of nickel (#5% of the actual world nickel production)
    EPCM Reimbursable contract between Falconbridge-SMSP & Hatch-Technip / Contract # 2,200M US$

    Tasks: Early Works strategy [# 120M US$ over 2years], Concrete supply strategy,
    Construction of the Master Bid Package applicable to the Early Works,
    Preparation of the inquiry documents & their associated bidders' list + T&C's,
    Tech. & Comm. clarifications, bid tabulation drafting & issuance of a Letter of recommendation to Client and issuance of subsequent letter of award to Contractor(s)
    Contracts administration, including claim management,
    Coordination with Engineering, Project control & Clients' representatives

  • Technip - SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Subcontract engineer for the Yemen LNG Plant (Grass root new liquefied natural gas (LNG) Plant - 6,9 MTY expected gas production capacity - to be built in Bal-Haf, Yemen)
    Estimated total contract amount: # 2,000M US$

  • Technip - SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER

    Paris 2004 - 2004 Project: TURBO Project for SASOL (EPCM of a Polypropylene unit 300kTY in Sekunda)
    Contract: EPCM Contract between TECHNIP and SASOL Chemicals (under NEC environment),
    Estimated total contract amount: # 230M US$ (Sub-contracts representing # 45M US$)

    Tasks: Requests for Quotation preparation and transmission to bidders,
    Chairing Commercial & contractual meetings,
    Short-list proposal to Client,
    Final bid analysis drafting (technical, commercial & contractual)
    Issuance of Letters of recommendation to SASOL
    Chairing Kick-off meetings,
    Contractual documents finalization.

    Amounts of main managed sub-contracts:
    Cooling towers: # 1,5M$, Technical building & SS: 5M$, LV and MV Switchgears MT/BT: 6M$

  • Arkema - COST ESTIMATE ENGINEER

    Colombes 2003 - 2003 Client: TOTAL Chemicals Head-office (Pierre-Bénite) - Estimation & Cost Control Department
    Petrochemical & chemical projects economic evaluations (using a semi-analytical approach, statistic ratios or in-house data-base),
    Technical assistance to Subsidiaries' projects' estimates,
    Statistic studies on petrochemical & chemical main equipment & projects (from 1978 to 2002) & input into in-house developed database

  • EURO CONTROLE PROJET - COST & SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER

    Aix-en-Provence 2003 - 2009 PROJECT COST ENGINEER (Oct-07 to Feb-09)
    Client: TECHNIP Kuala Lumpur (MALAYSIA)
    Project: Koniambo Nickel

    PROJECT SERVICES ENGINEER (Oct-06 to Sep-07)
    Client: TOTAL Abu Dhabi (UAE)
    Projects: TOTAL ABK offshore field development projects

    SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER (Jul-05 – Sep-06)
    Client: TECHNIP Brisbane (AUSTRALIA)
    Project: Koniambo Nickel (Grass root metallurgical complex to be built in Vavouto, Northern Province of New-Caledonia

    SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER (Jan-05 – Jun-05)
    Client: TECHNIP Paris La Défense
    Project: Yemen LNG Plant (Grass root new liquefied natural gas (LNG) Plant

    SUBCONTRACTS ENGINEER (Mar-04 – Dec-04)
    Client: TECHNIP SOUTH AFRICA (Johannesburg)
    Project: TURBO Project for SASOL (EPCM contract of a Polypropylene unit)

    COST ESTIMATE ENGINEER (Mar-03 - Dec-03)
    Client: TOTAL Chemicals Head-office (Pierre-Bénite)

  • Groupe ORTEC - PROJECT ENGINEER

    Aix-en-Provence 2000 - 2003

  • Entrepose Contracting  - PROJECT ENGINEER

    Colombes 1998 - 2000 Tasks: Contracts follow-ups, including additional work negotiations with the DCN, site works coordination, labourers and team leaders' recruitment.

    Achievements: Various contracts follow-ups for the SEDCO FOREX project (construction of two semi-submersible drilling rigs in Brest, 14,000 tons each) - Managed up to 90 skilled workers under the supervision of 4 foremen (total contract # 5M Euros during 13 months site works),

    Kaduna refinery (NIGERIA) 1998 Turn-Around Maintenance (under TOTAL supervision) - Responsible for off-sites works (duration: 3 months).

  • MHPC - TECHNICAL SITE ENGINEER

    1996 - 1998 Muela Dam: Responsible for the engineering works, installation & commissioning supervision of the Bottom Outlet and the Dam electrical power systems, including drafting of the Operating & Maintenance manual,

    Hydropower Plant: Responsible for the engineering, purchasing activities & installation supervision of all metal-works,
    Sub-contracting activities: scopes of work definition, cost estimates, call for tender issuance, negotiation with selected bidder & site works follow-ups.

  • NORELEC - SITE ENGINEER

    1995 - 1996 Procurement & Construction of a 400kV power-line, 250km long, in the Karoo desert

Formations

  • ECRI Institute (London School Of Economics) (London)

    London 2014 - 2014 Certificate

  • Project Value Delivery (Monaco)

    Monaco 2013 - 2013 Certificate

  • ESI (Twenty Eighty Strategy Execution) (London)

    London 2011 - 2011 Certificate

  • ESD Simulation Training (Monaco)

    Monaco 2010 - 2010 Certificate

  • Ecole Spéciale Des Travaux Publics (ESTP)

    Cachan 1990 - 1993 Mechanical and Electrical Engineer

  • Lycée Michel Montaigne

    Bordeaux 1988 - 1990

