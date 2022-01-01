Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fred VAN DER WESTERLAKEN
Ajouter
Fred VAN DER WESTERLAKEN
THE HAGUE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SBM Offshore / Gusto
- Discipline Manager Cost Engineering
2001 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Frederic LANDGRAF
Jacques KERNEUR
Jean-Pierre BERTRAND
Thierry LACH
Thierry SERE
Vanessa APICELLA - CASTAGNET