Alexandre DOCHTER

STRASBOURG

En résumé

Experienced Project Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry. Skilled in Lithium ion batteries, abuse tests, project management and HEV / PHEV / EVs. Strong engineering professional with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused in Materials Science and electrochemistry from University of Strasbourg.

Mes compétences :
Microscopie confocale (CLSM)
Microbalance a cristal de quartz (QCM)
Microscopie a force atomique (AFM)
Électrochimie polymérisation
Latex
Électrochimie
Polymères
Biomatériaux
Matériaux
Créativité
Dynamisme
Gestion de projet
Véhicule électrique
Batteries li-ion
Véhicule hybride (HEV, PHEV)
Management
Autonomie
Automotive
Automobile

Entreprises

  • Lucid motors - Ingénieur senior: Batterie de traction lithium-ion

    2019 - maintenant Responsable du plan de validation sécurité batterie
    Pilotage et suivi des validations internes et sous-traitées
    Partenaire de fournisseurs internationaux de cellules li-ion afin de fournir des cellules qualifiées aux jalons projets.
    Coach et support de l’équipe validations et essais batteries.
    Superviseur des essais abusifs au niveau cellule, module, pack et véhicule.
    Interface entre les équipes système, BMS, FuSa et véhicule afin d’assurer la cohérence safety de l’intégration véhicule du pack.
    Contributeur principal a la politique technique sécurité batterie de traction.
    En charge de la conformité réglementaire du pack batterie.

  • Renault - Ingénieur spécialiste métier: Sécurité batterie de traction

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - 2019 Missions principales
    Responsable des validations sécurité batterie pour tous les projets VE et VEH du groupe Renault
    Pilotage et suivi des essais sécurité chez les fournisseurs de cellules Li-ion ( > 1000 essais /an)
    Gestion d’essais sécurité en interne >300 essais / an, budget > 2 M€ / Projet
    En charge des livrables sécurités aux jalons projets conformément à la politique Qualité, Coût, Délais du groupe
    Contributeur à la politique technique de l’alliance Renault / Nissan / Mitsubishi sur les aspects sécurité batterie
    Management transverse d’une équipe de 6 cadres

    Correspondant HSE du service batterie de traction
    Reporting des attendus HSE pour un service de >45 personnes
    Réalisation des audits sécurité et des analyses de risques des locaux

    Formateur habilitations électriques VE / VEH
    Organisation et animation des formations habilitations électriques de la direction ingénierie Mécanique Electrique
    Habilitation électrique B2VL et BCL de > 80 ingénieurs en interne renault

  • Université de Strasbourg - Assistant de recherche en physico-chimie-chimie des matériaux, électrochimie (PhD)

    Strasbourg 2011 - 2014 Gestion d’un projet de recherche (~100 k€).
    Formulation de traitements de surface
    Auto-construction de nano-films par catalyse électrochimique à l’interface.
    Etudes bibliographiques et veille technologique.
    Formation et encadrement de 2 étudiants .

  • ETH Zurich - Ingénieur de recherche (stage)

    2011 - 2011 Formulation d'un biocapteur polymérique
    Fabrication de substrats par photolithographie en salle blanche

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh - Chargé de veille documentaire

    Saint Ouen Cedex 2010 - 2011 Recherches bibliographiques sur le durcissement des aciers, relations structure propriétés.
    Applications pour des injecteurs dans le domaine automobile.

  • Nanolane - Ingénieur R&D (stage)

    2010 - 2010 Développement d'un procédé d'analyse de nanoparticules
    Analyse de marché et identification de potentiels clients

Formations

