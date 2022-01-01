Alexandre DOCHTER

Experienced Project Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry. Skilled in Lithium ion batteries, abuse tests, project management and HEV / PHEV / EVs. Strong engineering professional with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused in Materials Science and electrochemistry from University of Strasbourg.



Mes compétences :

Microscopie confocale (CLSM)

Microbalance a cristal de quartz (QCM)

Microscopie a force atomique (AFM)

Électrochimie polymérisation

Latex

Électrochimie

Polymères

Biomatériaux

Matériaux

Créativité

Dynamisme

Gestion de projet

Véhicule électrique

Batteries li-ion

Véhicule hybride (HEV, PHEV)

Management

Autonomie

Automotive

Automobile