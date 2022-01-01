Alexandre DOMANGE

Mes compétences :
Management
Marketing
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Planning
Sales
Strategic
Strategic planning
Turnaround
Entreprises
Booz&Company
- Associate
2011 - maintenant• Conducted data analytics to develop business insights & built a pricing architecture to unlock value for a chemical company –Generated additional £0.1bn of sales and improved profitability by 5%
• Developed the Sales & Operations Planning for a dairy company – Improved profitability by 2.5%
• Designed an operational model to identify, plan and oversee long-term joint capabilities for a Middle-Eastern MoD – Detailed design approved by the Higher Commander with an annual spend of circa £6.5bn
• Reviewed portfolio and developed a growth strategy with actionable 5-year plan to create a sustainable global leader position in Digital Marketing Services – Unlocked additional £0.2bn EBITDA
• Restructured the route to market strategy and business processes for a multinational beverage corporation
• Reorganised (simplified and delayered) the Global Brand, Digital and Communications Departments for a Global Electronics Player –Reduced headcount by 160 and improved organization with higher decision speed, closer to the business and better alignment – Generated additional £0.1bn EBITDA
• Led client and consultant teams across Europe to build lasting sales & operations capabilities to better manage margin for a chemical company – Developed capability-driven-strategies and trained 145 staff for 9 B2B & B2C units, such as coatings for FMCG – Improved contribution margin by 2% on £2bn EBITDA
Axios International
- Consultant Emerging Markets and BizDev & Communication Manager
2010 - 2011• Developed, implemented and managed creative market access strategies improving availability and affordability of lifesaving drugs, while increasing leading pharmaceutical companies’ revenue
• Ran communication and advocacy initiatives for donation programs with pharmas and Governments; e.g. Project against cervical cancer – Donated over 1M vaccines to 500,000+ girls from over 30 countries
• Led business development and client engagement strategies; Chair of the Client Committee
Ferrero Spa
- Strategy Project Leader, Andean Region
MONT-SAINT-AIGNAN 2009 - 2009Managed team of two to turnaround Hanuta brand in 6 countries with goal of increasing EBIT by 30%
• Analysis formulation: performed semiotic studies to assess consumer needs and growth potential
• Strategy development: defined price, sales and distribution strategies – Elaborated ratified 2-year P&L
• Implementation launch: paired with consulting firms to redesign brand image and plan sales training
The World Bank Group
- Quality Enhancement Associate, Latin America and Caribbean Region
2006 - 2008• Initiated and launched a £400,000 grant in collaboration with Haiti’s Prime Minister Office to train 65 cabinet ministers per year to more efficiently handle foreign aid funds
• Enhanced and managed the portfolio management system for 300 projects with net commitment of £14Bn; developed and presented recommendations to leadership team
• Provided on-going micro/macroeconomic intelligence and best-practice workshops to cross-functional teams
• Created new risk review process – Secured £5Bn of investments thanks to assessment and trouble shooting
Lafarge
- Strategic Marketing Analyst, North America
Paris2005 - 2006• Supervised a team of 10 consultants to launch a new sales & strategic planning approach in US and Canada
• Designed a sales training; delivered 500 training hours to 250 staff – Increased sales by 3.5% in 9 months
• Led strategic study workshops and risk management analysis with recommendations to senior management
Formations
London Business School (London)
London2010 - 2010Semester exchange
Columbia Business School (New York)
New York2008 - 2010Strategic Management
• VP Education, Management Consulting Association: organized interview training for 650+ members
• President, French Club: federated francophone community of 135 members; co-organized US/French MBA Conference for 300 participants – Increased attendance by 500% from 2008
• Team winner of the 2009 CBS Case Competition, £4,000 first-place award
• Pro-bono consultant for a major microfinance institu
Paris2001 - 2004Entrepreneurship and Marketing & Communications
• Selected as head student representative to promote school in recruiting and fundraising events
• Elected president of the School Art Company: managed budget of £70,000 and supervised team of 75 to organize artistic festivals for 3,000 visitors – Recipient of school leadership award