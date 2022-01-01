Menu

Alexandre DOMANGE

PARIS/LONDON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Marketing
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Planning
Sales
Strategic
Strategic planning
Turnaround

Entreprises

  • Booz&Company - Associate

    2011 - maintenant • Conducted data analytics to develop business insights & built a pricing architecture to unlock value for a chemical company –Generated additional £0.1bn of sales and improved profitability by 5%
    • Developed the Sales & Operations Planning for a dairy company – Improved profitability by 2.5%
    • Designed an operational model to identify, plan and oversee long-term joint capabilities for a Middle-Eastern MoD – Detailed design approved by the Higher Commander with an annual spend of circa £6.5bn
    • Reviewed portfolio and developed a growth strategy with actionable 5-year plan to create a sustainable global leader position in Digital Marketing Services – Unlocked additional £0.2bn EBITDA
    • Restructured the route to market strategy and business processes for a multinational beverage corporation
    • Reorganised (simplified and delayered) the Global Brand, Digital and Communications Departments for a Global Electronics Player –Reduced headcount by 160 and improved organization with higher decision speed, closer to the business and better alignment – Generated additional £0.1bn EBITDA
    • Led client and consultant teams across Europe to build lasting sales & operations capabilities to better manage margin for a chemical company – Developed capability-driven-strategies and trained 145 staff for 9 B2B & B2C units, such as coatings for FMCG – Improved contribution margin by 2% on £2bn EBITDA

  • Axios International - Consultant Emerging Markets and BizDev & Communication Manager

    2010 - 2011 • Developed, implemented and managed creative market access strategies improving availability and affordability of lifesaving drugs, while increasing leading pharmaceutical companies’ revenue
    • Ran communication and advocacy initiatives for donation programs with pharmas and Governments; e.g. Project against cervical cancer – Donated over 1M vaccines to 500,000+ girls from over 30 countries
    • Led business development and client engagement strategies; Chair of the Client Committee

  • Ferrero Spa - Strategy Project Leader, Andean Region

    MONT-SAINT-AIGNAN 2009 - 2009 Managed team of two to turnaround Hanuta brand in 6 countries with goal of increasing EBIT by 30%
    • Analysis formulation: performed semiotic studies to assess consumer needs and growth potential
    • Strategy development: defined price, sales and distribution strategies – Elaborated ratified 2-year P&L
    • Implementation launch: paired with consulting firms to redesign brand image and plan sales training

  • The World Bank Group - Quality Enhancement Associate, Latin America and Caribbean Region

    2006 - 2008 • Initiated and launched a £400,000 grant in collaboration with Haiti’s Prime Minister Office to train 65 cabinet ministers per year to more efficiently handle foreign aid funds
    • Enhanced and managed the portfolio management system for 300 projects with net commitment of £14Bn; developed and presented recommendations to leadership team
    • Provided on-going micro/macroeconomic intelligence and best-practice workshops to cross-functional teams
    • Created new risk review process – Secured £5Bn of investments thanks to assessment and trouble shooting

  • Lafarge - Strategic Marketing Analyst, North America

    Paris 2005 - 2006 • Supervised a team of 10 consultants to launch a new sales & strategic planning approach in US and Canada
    • Designed a sales training; delivered 500 training hours to 250 staff – Increased sales by 3.5% in 9 months
    • Led strategic study workshops and risk management analysis with recommendations to senior management

Formations

  • London Business School (London)

    London 2010 - 2010 Semester exchange

  • Columbia Business School (New York)

    New York 2008 - 2010 Strategic Management

    • VP Education, Management Consulting Association: organized interview training for 650+ members
    • President, French Club: federated francophone community of 135 members; co-organized US/French MBA Conference for 300 participants – Increased attendance by 500% from 2008
    • Team winner of the 2009 CBS Case Competition, £4,000 first-place award
    • Pro-bono consultant for a major microfinance institu

  • Institut Supérieur Du Commerce ISC

    Paris 2001 - 2004 Entrepreneurship and Marketing & Communications

    • Selected as head student representative to promote school in recruiting and fundraising events
    • Elected president of the School Art Company: managed budget of £70,000 and supervised team of 75 to organize artistic festivals for 3,000 visitors – Recipient of school leadership award

