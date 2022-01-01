Alexandre DUBOIS

COTY is a leading global beauty company with net revenues of $4.4 billion for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2015. Founded in Paris in 1904, COTY is a pure play beauty company with a portfolio of well-known fragrances, color cosmetics, and skin & body care products sold in over 130 countries and territories. COTY's product offerings include such global brands as adidas, Calvin Klein, Chloé, Davidoff, Marc Jacobs, OPI, philosophy, Playboy, Rimmel, and Sally Hansen.

Innovation is in our bloodstream. We capture trends sooner, thereby creating enduring brands that speak to the aspirations and lifestyles of today's customers. Driven by passion, creative freedom, and an entrepreneurial spirit, COTY has built a unique portfolio of beauty brands that have produced some of the strongest consumer franchises in history.

We believe good ideas can come from anywhere, and this entrepreneurial culture drives growth and raises the standard of the industry overall. We encourage people to speak their minds, and we foster a democratic spirit and a “no suit and tie style” throughout our diverse organization. Our team is made up of forward-thinking, fast-moving leaders who embrace disruptive creativity.

Our motto is Faster. Further. Freer., as we believe there are no limits to innovation. It’s in our creative DNA to recognize that innovation results from a journey sparked by the sharing of ideas, shaped by imagination and fueled by collaboration.

We are truly a global player with about 9,000 employees, subsidiaries in over 40 countries and our products are sold in 130 countries and territories. Our principal executive offices are located in New York.