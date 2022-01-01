Menu

Alexandre EPPINGER

Pantin

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic for Applications
Mathématiques appliquées
Produits financiers
Analyse stratégique
Microsoft Excel 2010
Analyse de données
Autodidacte
Bloomberg
Matériaux composites

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas Securities Services - Analyse Valorisation OTC

    Pantin 2013 - maintenant Job attribution:

    - Daily basis booking for large variety of OTC products (IRS, FXO, CDX, CDS, Tranched Index, basket TRS, Equity Swap, Swaption, OTC structured products, Bond forward/option,...);
    - Valuation reconciliation through TriResolve with Counterparties;
    - Client Account Manager for plenty of client (key and secondary
    - Interaction with price provider for indenpendent valuation purpose and issue;
    - Internal interaction with several desks: financial engineering, onboarding project manager, consultants, co-workers, trade support, static data, FA,...

    Skills:

    - VBA implementation for price challenge purpose on:
    >options (BlackScholes, Garman Kohlagen, Vanna/Volga, Greeks, implied volatility),
    >TRS (equity and financing leg calculation),
    >IRS (DF, MM bootstrapped Curve , Bloomberg/Excel API, Forward rates,...),
    - Termsheet analysis for complex products (exotics, structured products, basket swaps, ELS,...)

  • Société Générale CIB - Gestionnaire Back Office Produits Structurés OTC

    2012 - 2013 Job Attribution:

    - Security/cash reconciliation (EMTN) in Swiss Domestic market (ISCH via ParelNET) and equities (Euronext Brussels, Amsterdam, Lisbon) ;
    - Pending position cleaning on daily basis;
    - FOP reconciliation for Ishares trades (BlackRock Platform);
    - Matching settlement of Structured notes;
    - Interaction with internal desks (trade support, front-office, static datas, client support,custodian...) and client department (BO, trade support, issuer);
    - dealing with external custodian (Parel, KASBank, SocGen Zurich);
    - spontaneous action making for client request in timely manner (splits; amendment; increase/decrease, brokerage issue, corporate actions,..);

    Skills:

    - Termsheet analysis for OTC structured notes (structured commodity index return, CLN, Euro Medium Term Note) and equity derivatives (convertible bonds, capped participation, leveradged index return);

  • Tullett Prebon PLC Limited Europe Paris Office - Gestionnaire Middle Office

    2011 - 2012 - Money market operations (Repo, IRS, Borrowing/Lending and Buy/Sell transactions,EMTN ...);
    - Interaction with Repo desk brokers and client back/middle office for settlement matter and/or price mismatchings;
    - Money market products booking on daily basis;
    - Use of Tullet Prebon firmware (Repo, Cobol based soft for booking, Access macro);
    - Daily basis calculation of brokerage fees for each product (IRS, FRA, Repo closings, Repo openings, FX Forward);
    - Calculation through excel spreadsheet of interest (compounds, simple, proportional) for tullet prebon products (specially IRS, FRA, FXF) and relative to each currency convention (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, JPY, SGD,...);
    - Development of xCCY brokerage fees calculation based on the previous architecture;

Formations

  • CNAM Paris : Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 2015 - maintenant GFN145

    Finance Informatique et Salle de Marchés (FISM) parallel computing, GPU computing, MonteCarlo simulations, stochastic calculus applied to finance (ito's, markov, BS, Wiener, Martingale,...), payoff replication (implied volatility, equity performance, variance-covariance matrix, Six Telekurs,...)

  • Faculté D'Administration Et D'Echanges Internationaux AEI

    Creteil 2008 - 2010 Licence AEI spécialité Entrepreneuriat et PME à l'international

    Cette formation m'a permise d'aborder un vaste panel de matières qui m'ont apporté une curiosité dont je ne peux me passer aujourd'hui.

  • Lycée Georges Clemenceau

    Villemomble 2004 - 2007 Economie

Réseau