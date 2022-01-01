Menu

Alexandre EQUOY

Lille

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Who we are
Taktus is an interactive agency which develops applications for touch user interfaces and new human-machine interfaces (tablet computers, multitouch tables and walls for instance). We're a team that is passionate about marketing, communication, learning, technology and creating awesome user experiences. We focus exclusively on cutting edge technology.

What do we do
We are excited about showing you how good user experience can be. Our customers love us because we craft experiences that are truly smart, robust, and user friendly. We take the time to thoroughly understand your business needs so that we can deliver real value to you. We develop specific solutions for retailers, museum, tourism office, townhall, education and libraries. We also rent tables Microsoft Surface (multi touch tables with object recognition) for your events, fairs, nightly entertainment.

Why do we do it
We believe in adding real value, and making a positive difference in the world. Our aim is to build technology that makes people more intelligent by encouraging thinking and conversations. We love the leading edge because we love learning, and we're fascinated with the opportunities that great technology presents. We believe that user experience should be uncomplicated and that it should make people smarter when they use it.


As a CTO
My job is to lead research and development around Natural User Interface's technologies and help designers and developers to collaborate.

Specialties: Developer Trainer, Microsoft Surface & Pixelsense, Windows 8.1, Windows Phone, Kinect for Windows V2, .Net 4.5, UI/UX, Multi Touch Computing, SeviceStack, WCF, WPF, Windows Azure, Amazon Web Services

Mes compétences :
Recherche et Développement
Développement des compétences
Interface homme machine
Formateur
Management d'équipes
Expérience utilisateur
Interface utilisateur
Management de projet
.NET
UML
Business intelligence
WCF
Consulting
WPF
Accompagnement au changement
Silverlight
HTML5
Gestion de projet
Microsoft
Architecte
Applications mobiles

Entreprises

  • Taktus - CTO

    Lille 2012 - maintenant Recherche et développement autour des usages des nouvelles interfaces utilisateurs
    Réalisation d'applications pour support tactile tangible, tables Microsoft Surface
    Réalisation d'applications gestuelle sans contact (type Kinect)

  • Access it - Responsable R&D

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2010 - 2012 Animation et mise en avant des projets innovants pour Access it.

    Knowledge Management, diffusion d'informations sur l'ensemble des technologies de l'entreprise.

  • Access It - Consultant .Net R&D

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2007 - 2010 Consultant architecture environnement .Net
    WCF, WPF, WF, Silverlight 3&4, Linq, RIA Services, .Net 4 & 3.5, MEF
    Domain Specific Language
    Gestion de projet autour de Unified Process et Agile UP
    Formateur UML 2
    Accompagnement d'entreprises dans la mise en place d'architectures distribuées
    Mise en place de stratégies d'industrialisation de la démarche projet dans le cadre du développement d'application
    Veille technologique et participation à des programmes R&D techniques

  • Alicante - Chef de produit

    2000 - 2007 Chef de produit sur un progiciel décisionnel dans le milieu hospitalier : 2005- 2007
    * Acquisition de connaissances métiers
    * Veille législative
    * Définition des axes de développement du produit
    * Mise en place de Roadmap produit
    * Suivi clientèle et mise en place de plan qualité
    * Veille technologique
    * Accompagnement dans la démarche commerciale

    Chef de projet : 2004 - 2005
    Architecte Objet : 2003 - 2004
    Ingénieur développement : 2001-2003

    Technologies utilisées : Java J2EE, c# .Net 1&2
    Bases de données : Oracle 9i, Oracle Lite, Oracle Internet File System, SQL Server 2000/2005
    Technologies OLAP : SQL Server Analysis services, Reporting Services, Integration Services

Formations

  • Stanford University (Stanford)

    Stanford 2013 - 2016 Stanford University Center for Professional Development, Innovation, Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies

    Stanford University Center for Professional Development, Innovation, Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneuria

  • Université Lille I - Sciences Et Technologies (Villeneuve D'Ascq)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1998 - 2000 Informatique, Gestion, Finance

    Mention Bien, diplôme d'ingénieur maître

  • MIAGE (Lille)

    Lille 1997 - 2000 Master MIAGE

    Mention Bien

