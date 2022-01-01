Alexandre EQUOY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Who we are
Taktus is an interactive agency which develops applications for touch user interfaces and new human-machine interfaces (tablet computers, multitouch tables and walls for instance). We're a team that is passionate about marketing, communication, learning, technology and creating awesome user experiences. We focus exclusively on cutting edge technology.
What do we do
We are excited about showing you how good user experience can be. Our customers love us because we craft experiences that are truly smart, robust, and user friendly. We take the time to thoroughly understand your business needs so that we can deliver real value to you. We develop specific solutions for retailers, museum, tourism office, townhall, education and libraries. We also rent tables Microsoft Surface (multi touch tables with object recognition) for your events, fairs, nightly entertainment.
Why do we do it
We believe in adding real value, and making a positive difference in the world. Our aim is to build technology that makes people more intelligent by encouraging thinking and conversations. We love the leading edge because we love learning, and we're fascinated with the opportunities that great technology presents. We believe that user experience should be uncomplicated and that it should make people smarter when they use it.
As a CTO
My job is to lead research and development around Natural User Interface's technologies and help designers and developers to collaborate.
Specialties: Developer Trainer, Microsoft Surface & Pixelsense, Windows 8.1, Windows Phone, Kinect for Windows V2, .Net 4.5, UI/UX, Multi Touch Computing, SeviceStack, WCF, WPF, Windows Azure, Amazon Web Services
Mes compétences :
Recherche et Développement
Développement des compétences
Interface homme machine
Formateur
Management d'équipes
Expérience utilisateur
Interface utilisateur
Management de projet
.NET
UML
Business intelligence
WCF
Consulting
WPF
Accompagnement au changement
Silverlight
HTML5
Gestion de projet
Microsoft
Architecte
Applications mobiles