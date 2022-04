Alexandre FARRO

- Marketing Operations Management B2B, B2B2C, B2C.

- Strategic and technical knowledge of high tech & telecom industries.

- New Business Units and activity launch in competitive environment, with short & long term results.





Specialties:



Senior marketing, business development, product & new activities launches, market penetration strategies, partner management, channel development & management, trade marketing, community & on-line tools management, demand generation, agencies management, communication campaigns management, industry conference speaker, technology expert, internal training, International environments EMEA & Corp, business & IT US/English.



Work with major brand : TOTAL, BNPPARIBAS, BPI FRANCE, SOCIETE GENERALE, BPCE, HSBC, SFR, ORANGE, MEDEF, LES ECHOS, INA...



www.tivipro.com

Agency specialized in strategy definition Video & Digital

multimedia services for organic traffic



Mes compétences :

Communication

Marketing

Web

Communication externe

Rich media

PME

Veille économique

Communication interne

SEO

Internet

Montage vidéo

Management

Web 2.0