Alexandre FONTAINE

9 years of experience mostly in Oil and Gas industry.

Expertise consists in piping engineering and design, stress/support calculation. Also experienced in mechanical analysis and installation, bid selection, site supervision, man-hours follow-up, special technical specifications for mechanical erection and price list.

Has worked in India (3 months in Mumbai), Iran (6 month in Tehran), Italy (Tecnimont office in Milan)

Good communication skills ease to work with multi-national teams, proficient in computers and industry standards and codes.