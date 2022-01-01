Menu

Alexandre FONTAINE

Pasadena

9 years of experience mostly in Oil and Gas industry.
Expertise consists in piping engineering and design, stress/support calculation. Also experienced in mechanical analysis and installation, bid selection, site supervision, man-hours follow-up, special technical specifications for mechanical erection and price list.
Has worked in India (3 months in Mumbai), Iran (6 month in Tehran), Italy (Tecnimont office in Milan)
Good communication skills ease to work with multi-national teams, proficient in computers and industry standards and codes.

  • Jacobs Engineering - Piping Engineer

    Pasadena 2013 - maintenant Piping discipline lead on basic and EPCM revamping projects (compressor implementation, equipment installation, underground high pressure lines, truck loading station, )
    Most of engineering documents are issued for construction.
    Supervision of the preparation of isometrics, general and piping arrangement drawings, stress calculation notes, support drawings and all kind of piping documents; writing of piping work description for the piping contractor, technical specifications for mechanical erection and price list, site survey, carried out Material Take Off for piping discipline and bill of material, As-Built Drawings.
    Technical bid selection to select the adequate construction subcontractor, offers analysis, table bid evaluation, check of layout and supports documentation extracted from PDMS.
    Reports to project manager and follow-up of piping discipline for delays, man-hour budgets, quality and schedule.
    Followed interdisciplinary checks with instrument/civil/electrical interfaces, participates to the discussions/clarifications between client/vendors/notify body/construction Subcontractors. Technical support to the piping team with Vendor/suppliers meetings and to the Subcontractor’s piping team.
    Advice to cost estimate department and planning reviews.
    Field engineering: technical solutions to construction problems, vendor drawing validation (contractor documents Visas), support and advice for the piping activities from Home Office.
    Internal audits.

  • SOFREGAZ SA, Maire Tecnimont Group - Piping Engineer - Stress & Support specialist

    2009 - 2013 Mar. 2012-Present, Design of two LNG tanks, Client: GTT
    Mumbai Office, India, 4 months
    -Interface and coordination role within piping stress and layout entities for the 3D model reviews (30%, 60%, 90% progress) by PDS.
    -Offering easy design based on construction and maintenance points of view.
    -Assistance in the detailed stress analysis activities.
    -Preparation of support drawings as per 3D model structures arrangement and support standards.
    -Preparation/modification on special supports datasheets.
    -To Issue isometric drawings for construction.
    -Claims against clients and subcontractors as a result of diverse discrepancies or change orders.
    Sofregaz Office
    -Preliminary stress calculations of critical lines by CaesarII software.
    -To write and review stress and supports specifications for piping systems.
    -Interpretations of Caesar calculation reports for civil and mechanical divisions.
    -Contributes to define the deliverables list of piping (MTO for piping and support)
    -Man-hours estimation for piping engineering.
    -Technical correspondence with other disciplines and client.
    -Issuing progress report to client, submitting technical queries.

    May-Oct. 2011, NEC-Tecnimont JV CO, Client: Petropars, South Pars 12 – Tombak region Iran, Tehran office
    -EPC gas treatment units, sulfur recovery and solidifications, export gas, propane storage and interconnecting area.
    -To perform piping stress analysis for above mentioned areas.
    -Team working with civil, structural, piping designers and support/stress groups to finalize critical lines.
    -To submit stress analysis reports to client and resolve potential risk prior to issue AFC isometric drawings.
    -Collect all data for Caesar input including piping, mechanical, machinery, civil.
    -Considering vendors and EPC data, routing change study for flexibility requirement, study of feasibility of supports location against 3D model, detailed modeling of equipments.
    -Preparation of AFC isometrics based on P&ID and piping arrangement drawing requirements.

    Dec. 2009-Apr. 2011 & Nov. 2011-Feb. 2012, FEEDs at LNG facilities, Sonatrach (Algeria), Snam Rete Gas (Italy), Sinopec (China)
    -Piping general activities on different projects mainly at LNG & treatment gas plants.
    -To perform Caesar modeling, stress analysis calculations of piping systems, reports and interpretation.
    -Responsibility of the Sofregaz stress entity: interface with overseas subsidiaries’ specialists for final approval.
    -To ensure that work design satisfies basic design and drawings, project specifications and contract.
    -Interface and coordination role with other disciplines (civil & instrument) for optimizing of design work.
    -To provide technical support to piping leaders and equipments subcontractors: design arrangement drawings, determination of critical line lists, preparation of check lists.
    -Verification of client specifications and requirements.
    -Read and interpret design arrangement drawings, plot plan, Isometrics and PID.
    -VBA Excel program: improvement of Caesar output processing (saving time)

  • SOGETI HIGH TECH – Cap Gemini Group - Ingénieur d'études

    TOULOUSE 2006 - 2009 Areva NP (~1 year), nuclear field:
    -Flexibility/fatigue detailed calculations of piping systems considering supplier’s drawing data, existing layout and isometrics of the lines in French 900MW power plants.
    -Supports, fittings positioning. Drafting, design and validation reports within RCC-M regulations.

    Snecma Group (~2 years), aeronautical field:
    -FEA and analytical material resistance calculations on aircraft engines parts for maintenance purpose (Snecma)
    -Fatigue/FEA studies of the nose landing gear of the A380 aircraft (Messier Dowty SA): tests, validation of a tool used to optimize the hard landing allowable loads.

