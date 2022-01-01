Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Alexandre FONTAINE
Alexandre FONTAINE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SMW AUTOMOTIVE
- TECHNICIEN DE MAINTENANCE
2012 - maintenant
MONTUPET SA
- Technicien de Maintenance
Clichy
2011 - 2012
GOSS INTERNATIONAL
- TECHNICIEN DE MAINTENANCE
1991 - 2011
Formations
AFORP OISE
Senlis
1998 - 2000
AFORP OISE
Senlis
1998 - 2000
BTS MI
AFORP OISE
Senlis
1994 - 1996
AFORP OISE
Senlis
1993 - 1994
AFORP OISE
Senlis
1991 - 1993
Réseau
Cédric THAYE
Frezer TECLE
Marc LAVAUPIERRE