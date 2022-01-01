Retail
Alexandre FRUCHART
HOCQUELUS
EXPAIR VION BIGNARD
- Gérant
2012 - maintenant
Gérant de la société EXPAIR qui pilote les sociétés VION en PICARDIE et BIGNARD en NORMANDIE, toutes deux spécialisées dans le domaine de l'Air Comprimé industriel
VION
- Gérant
2010 - 2012
VION
- Directeur technique
2008 - 2010
VION
- Responsable SAV
2003 - 2007
Alexis BRUDER
Benoît PICQUE
Cédric RIONDET
Cyril DELOISON
Jean Nicolas DEMILLY
Ludovic DESCAMPS
Pascal LACOUTURE
Sophie COURMONT
Stephanie LEBLANC