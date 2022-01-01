Menu

Alexandre FRUCHART

HOCQUELUS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EXPAIR VION BIGNARD - Gérant

    2012 - maintenant Gérant de la société EXPAIR qui pilote les sociétés VION en PICARDIE et BIGNARD en NORMANDIE, toutes deux spécialisées dans le domaine de l'Air Comprimé industriel

  • VION - Gérant

    2010 - 2012

  • VION - Directeur technique

    2008 - 2010

  • VION - Responsable SAV

    2003 - 2007

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau