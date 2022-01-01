Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre GARCIA
Ajouter
Alexandre GARCIA
Roissy-en-France
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Computacenter
Roissy-en-France
maintenant
Computacenter France
- Ingénieur Avant Vente
Roissy-en-France
1995 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Cedric CHAUCHE
Gilles MATHIOT
Jean-Marc ODIN
Marc ANYO
Mélanie PASQUER
Nathalie TOSSIN
Rodrigue BEUZELIN
Tan BUI VAN
Thierry SAFFAR-MICHELANGELI
Xavier TERRADE