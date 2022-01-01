Alexandre GARRIDO

Tokyo 2011 - 2011Within the Paris Sales trading - Execution services team, provided support on program trading and cash orders, maintained customer relationship, produced statistical tools to analyze P&L as well as automated Excel spreadsheets and frequent news and research notes
Thalès Air Systems
- Innovation Lab Intern
Courbevoie2010 - 2010Air traffic control management : designed and implemented a density based classification and clustering algorithm to improve trajectory prediction on Thalès' leading air traffic control software solution, EUROCAT, as part of the global optimization project SESAR.