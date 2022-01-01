Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre GAUSSON
Ajouter
Alexandre GAUSSON
PRAGUE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Event Management
Management
MICE
Organization
Entreprises
Liberty International Tourism Group
- International Sales Director
2016 - maintenant
Liberty Incentives & Congresses
- Director of Sales Central Europe
2011 - maintenant
Liberty Incentives & Congresses
- Director of Sales
2007 - 2011
Liberty Incentives & Congresses Prague
- Director of Operations
2006 - 2007
Arbes Technologies
- Business Development
2003 - 2005
Marcus Evans
- Conference Manager and Team Leader
London
2002 - 2003
Marcus Evans
- Conference Manager and Team Leader
London
2002 - 2003
Mar-Tech & Finance
- Conference Manager
2000 - 2002
Dasar
- Marketing Assistant
1995 - 2000
Formations
Institut Supérieur Du Commerce ISC
Paris
maintenant
Institut Supérieur Du Commerce ISC
Paris
1990 - 1995
International Management
Business Administration
Réseau
Alena ŠUNTILOVÁ
Caroline ROUHIER
Delphine JOUANIN
Dominique NOEL
François LEMOINE
Frédéric PERRIN
Johan CHEIKH
Mathieu ROURI
Xavier BORDEDEBAT