Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre GHAHARI
Ajouter
Alexandre GHAHARI
LA VARENNE SAINT HILAIRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
COFIN'AUDIT
- EXPERT COMPTABLE
maintenant
Formations
Université Clermont 2 Blaise Pascal (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
1998 - 2000
dess analyste comptable
Réseau
Groupe PROBATTEK
Guy DE CIBON
Jeffrey BAILEY
Michel GUEGAN
Olivier MAZERON
Rina TOFFOLI
Sandrine FERNANDEZ
Sébastien DESLANDES
Thierry CORTEY