Alexandre GIDON

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Postdoctoral Associate
2013 - 2014
Relation between trafficking and signaling in GPCR biology.
-Live cell ratiometric FRET measurement for cAMP production, PKA activation
-Live cell ratiometric FRET in TIRFM
-TIRFM
-Spectral confocal imaging
-Calcium imaging
-Endosomes imaging
-Phospholipid imaging
-In vivo endosomes pH measurement
Publication :
Endosomal GPCR signaling turned off by negative feedback actions of PKA and v-ATPase.
Gidon A, Al-Bataineh MM, Jean-Alphonse FG, Stevenson HP, Watanabe T, Louet C, Khatri A, Calero G, Pastor-Soler NM, Gardella TJ, Vilardaga JP.
Nat Chem Biol. 2014 Sep;10(9):707-9
Institut Curie
- Doctorant
PARIS 5
2006 - 2010
- Mesure d’interaction protéique en cellules vivantes (collaboration avec le Dr L Héliot, IBL/IRI, Lille).
- Maintien de 8 lignées cellulaires exprimant stablement différentes protéines marquées.
- Dynamique intra-cellulaire et membranaire de la Langerine, de Rab11A et de ses partenaires.
- Evaluation du temps de résidence de la Langerine au niveau de ses différentes localisations.
- Collaboration pour le développement d’un algorithme de comptage d’événements transitoires de fluorescence (PBED) avec les Drs C Kervrann et J Boulanger (INRIA, Rennes).
- Collaboration pour l’étude ultra-structurale de la Langerine avec le Dr D Hanau (EFS, Strasbourg).
Publications :
- Lysosomal-Associated Transmembrane Protein 5 (LAPTM5) is a molecular partner of CD1e. C Angénieux, F Waharte, A Gidon, F Signorino-Gelo, V Wurtz, R Hojeij, F Proamer, C Gachet, A Van Dorsselaer, D Hanau, J Salamero, H de la Salle.
Plos One, 2012
- Rab8A and MyosinVb cooperate to recrute Rab6 secretory vesicles onto recycling endosomes. S Lodeho, A Gidon, D Tenza, G Raposo, S Miserey-Lenkei, B Goud.
Molecular Biology of the Cell, en soumission.
- A Rab11A/Myosin Vb/Rab11-FIP2 Complex Frames Two Late Recycling Steps of Langerin from the ERC to the Plasma Membrane. A Gidon, S Bardin, B Cinquin, J Boulanger, F Waharte, L Heliot, H de la Salle, D Hanau, C Kervrann, B Goud, J Salamero.
Traffic. 2012 Mar 15. doi: 10.1111/j.1600-0854.2012.01354.x
- Advanced microcopy to study trafficking and spatiotemporal organization of intracellular membranes. B Cinquin, A Chessel, A Gidon, S Bardin, T Pécot, J Boulanger, C Kervrann, J Salamero.
Bio-Medical Materials and Engineering, 2011.
- A patch-based method for repetitive and transient event detection in fluorescence imaging.
J Boulanger, A Gidon, C Kervrann, J Salamero.
PLoS One, 2010 Oct 15;5(10):e13190.