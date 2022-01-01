Menu

Alexandre GILLARD

OYONNAX

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MBF Plastiques - Service développement - alternant

    OYONNAX 2013 - maintenant

  • Imerys toiture - Stagiaire

    2013 - 2013

  • Martek Power - Agent de maintenance

    2012 - 2012

Formations

Réseau